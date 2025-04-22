Two Arms Are Better Than One: New Ranger R980DP Tire Changer Has Dual Assist Towers to Maximize Efficiency

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Division of BendPak introduces the R980DP tire changer. It’s the first Ranger swing-arm tire changer with two power assist arms, plus a new bead roller and exclusive features to maximize productivity in high-volume tire shops and professional garages. This versatile machine tackles everything from low-profile, run-flat and high-performance tires to oversized truck wheels and off-road assemblies with speed and precision.

“As the technician population continues to age, and the shortage gets worse, Ranger is dedicated to developing equipment like the R980DP tire changer to reduce physical strain on techs while helping to improve their efficiency and shop throughput,” explains Dave Wiederschall, sales manager, national accounts. “It’s virtually impossible for most technicians to quickly change modern low-profile tires without help — either from a power-assist device or another tech. The Ranger R980DP tire changer’s two pneumatic assist arms give technicians the power boost they need to effortlessly handle the most demanding jobs.”

The R980DP’s right-side assist arm features a new bead roller to do the hard work of pressing down stiff beads to create room for the tire iron when demounting, as well as keeping beads below the beak of the toolhead when mounting.

The left-side articulating arm is equipped with a multi-function bird-shaped head that serves primarily as a traveling drop-center tool designed to accommodate a wide range of wheel edge profiles. It can also be used as tire hook, lending a helping hand to maneuver heavy or stubborn tires during service. Slide on the hold-down-head accessory to facilitate outside clamping on low-profile tire/wheel combos or to act as a safety restraint device during inflation.

Ranger’s high-torque, high-speed electric turntable also provides significant efficiency improvements. Its 3-horsepower motor delivers a 20 percent increase in turntable speed and 43 percent more rated torque than other models, letting technicians change tires on virtually any passenger vehicle wheel more quickly. For shops without 220-volt access, the R980DP-L 110-volt model offers the same features in a plug-and-play design with a standard turntable.

Built-in features including Ranger’s TurboBlast™ Bead Seating System mean the R980DP is ready to deliver maximum productivity as soon as it’s installed, with no need for additional accessories. The handheld TurboBlast Bead Seater can be placed directly in the bead to deliver a powerful burst of air exactly where it’s needed.

Like all Ranger tire changers, the R980DP features the brand’s exclusive bead breaker auto assist device to further reduce physical strain on the machine operator. After the pneumatic-powered blade penetrates the bead, the Bead Breaker Auto Assist Device smoothly dislodges and retracts the blade from the tire. This eliminates the need to manually yank out stuck blades, even on tight-fitting wheels, saving technicians time – and protecting their backs.

The R980DP features an ergonomic, operator-friendly layout, with upfront controls designed for easy access, improving workflow and reducing fatigue. The 45 mm spring-assisted hex tool shaft and hardened outrigger arm provide stability and accuracy, ensuring proper tool head positioning for damage-free operation. For added versatility and protection, No-Mar RimGuard™ wheel clamps securely accommodate wheels from 9 to 30 inches without damaging delicate finishes. The hardened steel mount/demount head prevents bead damage with its micro-smooth surface, while the protective polymer mount/demount head and plastic protector kit eliminate metal-to-metal contact, safeguarding powder-coated, alloy and high-end wheels.

This new tire changer is built to last even in the busiest shops. Industrial-grade pneumatic control valves and high-pressure polyurethane pneumatic tubing deliver smooth airflow and durability. Forged steel pedals are stronger and more durable than cast iron models, standing up to heavy shop use. A maintenance-free gearbox incorporates a large oil and grease reservoir to ensure efficient heat dissipation over a lifetime of use. Plus, the R980DP is backed by one of the strongest warranties in the business, including two years on equipment structure and one year on operating components and labor.

The R980DP and R980DP-L are available as stand-alone equipment purchases or with the new Ranger Select package that includes professional installation and training.

For more information about the Ranger R980DP tire changer, visit bendpak.com/r980dp or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68454a4e-5c0b-4471-9775-2819a90f21e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3579a7d8-fe62-42b6-94c4-707a3dde2db4