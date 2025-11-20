Introducing APEX™ by BendPak: Pro Quality Car Lifts and Shop Equipment at DIY Prices

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading car lift and vehicle service equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc. announces APEX™ by BendPak, a new equipment brand designed for those who want top quality, reliability and support at a lower price point. The brand launches today with a family of APEX ramps designed to lift vehicles for service or storage and improve vehicle loading onto four-post lifts and trailers. Over the next several months, BendPak will roll out additional APEX products including two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers, adapters, and more.

“The shop equipment market is noisy and value-conscious right now,” explains Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “So, we are making it easier for our customers to get what they need by providing two clear brand choices. Choose BendPak when you want premium commercial equipment built with advanced features to perform in the toughest shop environments for high duty cycles. Choose APEX when you want BendPak fundamentals at a price that protects your budget. In both cases, you get equipment that we would put in our own shops or garages.”

Both brands are backed by BendPak’s U.S.-based customer service and technical support teams.

APEX Ramps

APEX garage, trailer, four-post lift and tire-saver foam ramps are engineered with exclusive features like reinforced contact points, molded-in handles, advanced coatings and material innovations to deliver superior performance, durability and safety. At the core of every APEX ramp is high-density expanded polystyrene (EPS), a proprietary material engineered for optimal strength-to-weight performance. Its solid-core design supports thousands of pounds while remaining easy to lift and position. Plus, unlike hollow plastic or welded metal, EPS won’t dent, rust or transfer heat, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Its closed-cell structure resists water, oil and automotive chemicals while naturally absorbing shock and vibration.

Unlike other ramps that rely on bolted or screwed on handles or nylon straps, APEX ramps feature integrated thermoplastic carry handles molded directly into the ramp body. Strategically positioned at each ramp’s balance point, they make the ramps easy to lift, carry and position with just one hand. The handles never loosen, corrode or detach and are built to withstand years of professional use.

APEX Tire-Saver Ramps

Versatile APEX Tire-Saver Ramps protect tires when a vehicle is being stored and can also provide a boost when servicing low-clearance vehicles. When a vehicle sits for extended periods, its tires can slowly lose their round shape under load, creating flat spots that lead to vibration, noise and premature wear. The APEX Tire Saver Ramp System alleviates this concern. Each 24-inch ramp has a gentle 9-degree approach and a wide, precision-contoured cradle to support tires in their natural shape, distributing vehicle weight evenly to prevent deformation. Tire Saver Ramps also serve as a helping hand when servicing low-clearance vehicles by providing up to 2.5 inches of additional clearance to make it easier to position two-post lift arms and adapters, floor jacks or QuickJack assemblies under the vehicle.

APEX Garage Ramps

Designed for enthusiasts, professionals and everyday drivers alike, APEX garage ramps make it easy to elevate vehicles for maintenance, detailing or display. Their gradual incline protects splitters and bumpers from scraping, while the stable, non-slip platform stays secure on coated floors or asphalt. Each APEX garage ramp features an integrated tire stopper engineered for safety and control. The raised stopper creates a secure end point to prevent roll-offs during brake release or minor shifts.

APEX Trailer Ramps

For low-profile vehicles that demand precise loading, APEX trailer ramps create a more gradual approach angle when used with standard car trailers. This prevents scraping and ensures a smooth transition onto the trailer deck. Engineered for long service life, APEX trailer ramps feature a reinforced UHMW insert embedded into the shelf area for added strength and durability. This reinforcement prevents compression and degradation at the contact point where the ramps rest, for years of consistent performance.

APEX Four-Post Lift Ramps

APEX four-post lift ramps are a lightweight, high-performance, ergonomic foam alternative to heavy steel four-post-lift ramps. Designed to integrate seamlessly with BendPak-style four-post lifts, they deliver smooth, stable vehicle loading while eliminating the flex, separation and premature wear common in other foam ramps. Their innovative hook design locks securely onto the lift runways for consistent alignment and security while maintaining a gentle approach angle for low-clearance vehicles. Unlike ramps that rely on glued metal plates, APEX four-post lift ramps are engineered for true mechanical strength. A precision-formed S-shaped insert anchors deep within the foam core, distributing load forces through the entire ramp rather than just a surface joint. The proprietary assembly is fully encapsulated in polyurea, sealing out corrosion and preventing delamination. This design eliminates loosening, separation and fatigue, even after years of heavy use.

For product details and to preorder APEX ramps, visit bendpak.com/apexramps.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

