Pink, Parking or Portable: BendPak Has Car Lifts and Garage Equipment for Everyone at 2025 SEMA Show

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Never one to follow the crowd, BendPak is going with a “party in the front, business in the back” philosophy for the 2025 SEMA Show. The leading car lift and garage equipment company’s iconic Silver Lot booth will once again be in the center of the action out front, packed with the lifts, evaporative coolers and accessories that enthusiasts dream of. Meanwhile, in the quieter confines of the Upper South Hall, the company will showcase new lifts like the unique Octa-Flex™ eight-arm two-post lift, tire changers, wheel balancers, portable air coolers and more equipment innovations designed to drive shop productivity higher.

The BendPak Silver Lot Booth 81210 gets a glow-up with the addition of two bright pink car lifts: a 10AP two-post lift and the new QuickJack® 8000TLX portable lift, the most powerful QuickJack model ever. The pink lifts are part of BendPak’s Lift for a Cure™ campaign designed to raise money and awareness to help find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

This booth is also home to BendPak multi-level parking lifts, the new 12AP-SRT short-rise two-post lift, new QuickJack models, the latest Cool Boss® evaporative coolers, Ergochair™ ergonomic work seats, and the JackPak® family of portable power packs. It’s a one-stop shop for equipment from across the BendPak universe – at exclusive SEMA Show prices. And with more BendPak lifts on TV, online and in celebrity garages than any other brand, you never know who is going to stop by during the show.

Inside South Hall Booth 36131, BendPak will demonstrate the time and efficiency improvements Octa-Flex can offer for complex tasks like cab-off repairs. BendPak’s own custom truck build-in-progress, the Valor C10, will be displayed on Octa-Flex, the world’s first two-post lift with eight arms. The booth will also feature the latest advancements in Ranger® wheel service equipment and Cool Boss coolers.

“The SEMA Show is one of car culture’s highlights of the year,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “At BendPak, we love this opportunity to catch up with friends, talk to customers, show off our latest inventions and check out all the creative builds. In fact, several of those builds are in our booths, including a 1969 Dodge Charger from Nostalgia Hot Rods, mini monster truck by Overkill Racing and Chassis, and a cool offroad Tesla Model 3 by The Baja Shop.”

The 2025 SEMA Show runs Nov. 4-7 at Las Vegas Convention Center. Formerly open only to industry professionals, a limited number of tickets are available to the public this year for Friday, Nov. 7.

