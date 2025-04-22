TransPerfect Wins Three Entertainment Globalization Association Hermes Awards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Media division has received three Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) Hermes Awards for Localization Excellence.

TransPerfect Media received awards for:

Best Voice Performance for a Television Series Amalie Chopetta in Outlaws Season 1, Swahili, Showmax

Best Voice Performance for a Feature Dominique Collignon-Maurin in Sympathy for the Devil, Metropolitan

Best Overall Dubbing for a Feature The Count of Monte Cristo, Castilian Spanish, Beta Films



Additionally, TransPerfect Media was nominated for the following:

Best Voice Performance for a Television Series Anthony Kihuria in Outlaws Season 1, Swahili, Showmax Eunice Chacha in Adulting, Swahili, Showmax

Best Dub Audio Mixing for a Series Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1, Polish, Netflix

Best Dub Audio Mixing for a Feature Godzilla Minus One, Polish, Netflix

Best Script Adaption for a Dubbed Audio Brothers, French, Amazon MGM Studios

Best Overall Dubbing for a Series Outlaws Season 1, Swahili, Showmax

Best Overall Dubbing for a Feature Brothers, French, Amazon MGM Studios

Technical Achievement GlobalLink Media BeHive





The EGA Hermes Awards celebrate excellence in the art and science of global storytelling. The peer-reviewed program honors advancements in the media and entertainment fields, with hundreds of companies evaluated across multiple criteria. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Over the past year, TransPerfect Media has significantly expanded its global studio network while continuing to invest in technology R&D. This ongoing commitment to excellence in media localization and post-production is evident in its recent acquisitions of German media localization studio SPEEECH, Los Angeles-based Blu Digital Group—an end-to-end digital media solutions provider for the entertainment industry—and Paris-based The Mill and MPC studios. These strategic acquisitions enhance TransPerfect Media’s creative and production capabilities for clients worldwide.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We are honored to be recognized by the 2025 EGA Hermes Awards and grateful to the TransPerfect teams for their outstanding execution and to our industry peers for the votes of confidence that made this recognition possible.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 19 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media .

