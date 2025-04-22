Lottery.com Restarts U.S. Sweepstakes Operations at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company transforming how the world plays the lottery and engages with charitable sweepstakes, is proud to announce a major milestone: its first operational initiative combining charitable sweepstakes with Sports.com, a member of the Lottery.com family of brands. As part of this exciting activation, Lottery.com is supporting the WinTogether Trust in the launch of the “Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes,” a high-profile fundraising initiative benefiting the WinTogether Trust and their charitable initiatives in Florida. The sweepstakes features an exclusive $20,000 VIP experience at the F1 Miami Grand Prix (May 1–4, 2025). Entries are accepted until April 24 at https://donateto.win.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, said:

“This marks a pivotal moment for Lottery.com. For the first time, our company is blending charitable gaming operations with Sports.com, and we couldn’t be more proud that this milestone aligns with such an incredible cause—supporting young Floridians in the field of cybersecurity. While the public sponsor for this campaign is Sports.com, this initiative has been driven by the Lottery.com leadership and vision, and the expertise of the WinTogether Trust board of directors. We are all immensely pleased to have reached this stage after Lottery.com’s operational absence from the American market. The entire team and I are genuinely excited to be able to deploy the Company’s resources, which have been exclusively focused on the turnaround, toward this key U.S. initiative at such a prestigious event, the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and for such a meaningful and impactful charitable cause.

We know this is exactly what our shareholders and investors have been anticipating—tangible activity in the U.S. market. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lottery.com, and we are committed to delivering more high-profile, purpose-driven opportunities in the months ahead.”

About the Sweepstakes

Participants can win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience including:

- Guided track and pit lane tour

- Championship trophy photo opportunity

- Starting grid Grandstand seats across all race days

- Access to the exclusive "Inside F1®" hospitality venue

- Private garage tour with a participating F1® team

No donation is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to Florida residents 18 and over and ends April 24, 2025.

A Week of Daily Updates Ahead

Lottery.com will issue a series of press releases and social media activations over the next seven days, leading up to the sweepstakes draw on April 25 and the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend (May 2–4).

For full sweepstakes details and rules, visit: www.donateto.win

About DonateTo.win: DonateTo.Win is a platform that offers sweepstakes that support charitable causes selected by the trustees of WinTogether and incentivizes participants to donate to those chosen causes by donors entering sweepstakes for the chance to win cash prizes, luxury items, and exceptional experiences. The WinTogether Trust is a registered 501c(3) organization, which supports charitable, educational, and scientific causes.

About Sports.com: Sports.com is a brand of Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW). It is building to be the premier destination for live and produced sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging content. For more information, visit www.sports.com.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.