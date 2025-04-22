Rogers Awarded Canada’s Most Reliable 5G Network by Umlaut

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has been ranked the most reliable 5G wireless network in Canada by umlaut, solidifying the company’s longstanding leadership in network reliability.

“As Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, we are always investing in our networks to bring the best experience to our customers,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. “We are proud to be recognized by umlaut once again as the most reliable wireless network in the country.”

The study shows Rogers wireless customers enjoy the best network performance in the country, winning umlaut’s “Best in Test” wireless benchmark award for the seventh consecutive year, as well as top performance in voice, data and reliability for wireless networks. Rogers has led on umlaut’s reliability testing since it was first introduced in 2021.

“We are committed to bringing Canadians the best networks and plans with the best value for the whole family,” said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. “We know reliability is important for customers and this recognition from umlaut reinforces our work to deliver the most reliable wireless networks and the best 5G experience.”

Umlaut, a global leader in independent benchmarking, measures network performance on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada and crowdsourced data. The independent benchmarking organization tests over 200 mobile networks in over 120 countries.

Rogers has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the last decade and will invest $4 billion in capital investments this year. Rogers is committed to bringing Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks. The company continues to invest to expand the country’s largest and most reliable 5G network, which now reaches more than 2,500 communities.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.