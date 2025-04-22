Meridianbet (Golden Matrix) Highlights 2024 Achievements Ahead of Full ESG Report Release

VALLETTA, Malta, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading global sports betting and iGaming operator, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is pleased to share key ESG milestones from 2024, offering a preview of the year marked by high-impact community engagement, technology-driven operations, and disciplined resource use. The full ESG report is set for release in the coming weeks.

Today’s preview highlights how Meridianbet’s commitment to long-term, localized growth continues to deliver value across the markets it serves, while reinforcing its position within GMGI’s diversified portfolio of six global brands.

Golden Matrix reported $151.1 million in FY24 GAAP revenue, with $159.7 million in organic revenue — driven by core operations including Meridianbet, Mexplay, RKings, Classics for a Cause, GMAG, and Expanse Studios.

Meridianbet ESG 2024 Preview – Key Highlights:

Almost 300 CSR actions executed across 25 markets in Europe, LATAM, Africa in various policy areas such as healthcare, education, sports development, and local institution support



Continued high-profile partnership with Crvena Zvezda, a top Euroleague basketball club, including the first-ever emblem logo integration between a gaming brand and an elite European sports team



Member of the “5% Club” — among the few global operators that develop and maintain their entire technology stack in-house



A global book donation campaign distributing thousands of books to underfunded libraries, promoting culture and lifelong learning



The "Scan. Help." campaign, utilizing QR codes to fund essential equipment for maternity hospitals



Support for women's football and participation in global flood relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.



Flagship campaigns like the Meridianbet Donate Button, Meridianbet Epic Trail Race and other campaigns promoting wellness and community impact



Rollout of the Meridian Donate platform across LATAM and Africa, allowing users to directly support verified NGOs



Energy usage reduced through operational digitalization and targeted infrastructure upgrades



The company maintains a strong governance structure, with over 60% of managerial positions held by women, reflecting the company's commitment to merit-based advancement and diversity



Strategic involvement in shaping EU-wide policy proposals for the gaming industry through EOGL (European Organization for Gaming Law), headquartered in Brussels



“ESG isn’t a slogan for us — it’s how we operate at scale,” said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet. “We’ve proven that it’s possible to grow in tightly regulated markets, lead on tech, and still deliver real outcomes to real people — from hospitals to youth sports. That’s the core of Meridianbet for 25 years.”

The 2024 period was also marked by Meridianbet’s public uplisting, becoming part of Golden Matrix Group’s NASDAQ-listed structure — reinforcing transparency, regulatory alignment, and investor access across all operations.

The full 2024 ESG Report will be released later this quarter.

To explore Meridianbet’s impact and operations, visit: ir.meridianbet.com

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/720b00d8-f6f1-455e-826d-bfa9f42511d5