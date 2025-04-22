Aquant Releases New Features to Address the Unique Demands of Field Work

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, the Agentic AI platform for professionals servicing complex equipment, today announced two new features: AI in Offline Mode and Call Assist, helping service teams meet the real-world demands of field work with technology that’s available anytime, anywhere. Unveiled at Field Service Palm Springs 2025, these updates turn Aquant into the always-on, always-ready partner for technicians working in the field.

AI in Offline Mode gives technicians access to all of Aquant’s Agentic agents, even in areas with little to no connectivity, such as offshore, underground or remote job sites. This ensures they can resolve issues quickly and independently, without disruption, no matter where they are.

Call Assist is the voice-accessible extension of Aquant’s Agentic AI support platform, designed to scale expert-level support across the service organization. Whether it’s a technician trying to reach a busy expert helpdesk, a technician or dealer without direct platform access, or a field tech working hands-free, Call Assist delivers Aquant's expert-level guidance through a simple phone call, no login, typing, or tapping required. It’s like having your best expert on the line, anytime, anywhere.

“In the field, when connectivity drops, field service technicians are often on their own. If they need help, they either have to step away from the job site or wait until they’re back online,” said Assaf Melochna, president & co-founder of Aquant. “It’s a breakthrough in technology – Aquant is the only company to offer AI that works like ChatGPT, even when there’s no signal. Whether online or off, whether typing or talking, Aquant is now available exactly when and how a technician needs it.”

These features were developed in direct response to customer demand. Numerous organizations use Aquant to increase equipment uptime, reduce service costs, and deliver consistent support across all teams. As service calls increasingly occur in remote or constrained environments, customers ranked offline mode and call assist among the most critical enhancements.

By removing connectivity as a dependency, Aquant increases technician independence, improves first-time fix rates, and helps service teams scale consistent, high-quality support, no matter the setting. Call Assist further streamlines workflows by enabling expert-level guidance through a simple phone call, no login, typing, or tapping required.

To learn more about Aquant’s latest product innovations and how the platform helps service teams stay ready for anything, visit www.aquant.ai .

About Aquant

Aquant is an Agentic AI platform purpose-built for service teams who maintain and repair complex equipment. By delivering precise answers to every service question, from basic troubleshooting to advanced diagnostics and business insights, Aquant empowers every team member to make faster, smarter decisions. Unlike generic AI, Aquant is trained on real service data and workflows, delivering contextual, persona-specific guidance that fits how service teams actually work. Whether online or offline, Aquant gives every team member the right answer at the right time, accelerating resolution, reducing downtime, and cutting costs. Aquant turns service into a strategic advantage for OEMs and service providers in industries like medical devices, industrial equipment, and commercial food equipment, helping them elevate the performance of their entire service workforce. Discover more at www.aquant.ai .

Benjamin Engel

ben@theabbiagency.com

(615) 973-1768