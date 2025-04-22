Restaurant Technologies Continues to Redefine Sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies recycled over 363 million pounds of used cooking oil in 2024, exceeding its own record of 314 million pounds set in 2023 by over 15%.

Restaurant Technologies partners with renewable energy partners, such as Chevron Renewable Energy Group and Phillips 66, to convert used cooking oil (UCO) into renewable diesel or biodiesel for vehicles to use on the road. At Sheetz, a regional convenience store located in seven states, Restaurant Technologies and Sheetz have created a closed loop economy where fresh oil is delivered, used, then collected to be recycled and converted to biodiesel, and then reused in its gas pumps.

“We take tremendous pride in helping more customers reach their corporate social impact goals as we continue to grow year over year,” said Diana Geseking, Chief Legal Officer and Chair of Restaurant Technologies’ ESG Committee. “With the support of our renewable energy partners and our customers, our commitment to the environment and creating a healthier planet will continue to guide us and help define Restaurant Technologies as a leader in sustainability within the industry.”

As Restaurant Technologies approaches 50,000 customers nationwide, the impact can be felt around the country. In 2024, the company and its partners helped save about 29.6 million pounds of trash, 8.9 million cubic feet of landfill space, and avoided 80.1 million pounds of CO2e emissions from eliminated plastic packaging alone.

Restaurant Technologies boasts a diverse portfolio of customers in the restaurant, hotels/resorts, grocery store, convenience store, college/university, casino, golf club, and other foodservice related businesses. These customers include nationally recognized brands such as McDonald’s and Shake Shack, among others. Together, they build a more sustainable business and will continue to aspire to achieve new corporate social responsibility heights.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies and how it supports customers in their pursuit of a more sustainable business, visit rti-inc.com/sustainability and its 2024 Corporate Impact Report.

