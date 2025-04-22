Cotopaxi 2024 Impact Report Highlights Top Tier Corporate Responsibility

Salt Lake City, UT, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure brand, Cotopaxi, today released their annual 2024 Impact Report, highlighting major strides in environmental and corporate responsibility, circularity and community engagement.

“With the overarching goal of fighting poverty, this year’s Impact Report reaffirms Cotopaxi’s commitment to leveraging our business to advance societal goals,” said Annie Agle VP of Sustainability and Impact “Particularly given the current climate, we are reaffirming our belief that our business has a role to play in advancing a higher standard of living for all. We are thrilled to share an account of where our impact stands.”

Philanthropic giving has been a core value since Cotopaxi’s founding in 2014, and the annual report reflects this commitment to poverty alleviation by continuing to donate at least 1% of annual revenue through the Cotopaxi Foundation's research-backed interventions. Key strides in community impact and philanthropic giving that were made in 2024 include:

Reaching a total of 4.4 million people through targeted philanthropic initiatives over the course of our business.

Directing over 1% of annual revenue to strategic grants supporting healthcare, education, and economic development.

Partnering with One Warm Coat to provide winter clothing to 10,185 people in need.

Providing $10,000 in grants to OneForty for migrant worker support.

Cotopaxi remains committed to business as a force for good, focusing on sustainability, transparency, and impact. Through investments in clean energy transition within the supply chain, sustainable material goals, and calling for regulatory accountability in the apparel industry, Cotopaxi continues to lead the outdoor industry in sustainable innovation. Some noteworthy accomplishments in 2024 include:

Achieved goal of using only recycled, repurposed, or certified materials for all principal fabrics.

Recommitted and progressed with regard to our science-based targets, aiming for a 42% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030 and a 90% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2045*.

Expanded the Guaranteed For Good™ repair program, repairing 49% of items instead of replacing.

Launched Packaging Roadmap to transition to recyclable, low-impact materials.

Introduced upcycled collection with Portland Garment Factory, reinforcing commitment to circularity.

“Looking forward, Cotopaxi will continue our commitment to sustainability and transparency while focusing efforts on our social impact work in the humanitarian and poverty alleviation space. By honing in on innovation, resilience, and collaboration, we aspire to be a case study for how all businesses can and should operate - with a shared responsibility for people and planet.” Lindsay Shumlas - CEO of Cotopaxi

*Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from a company's operations. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heat, or cooling. Scope 3 emissions cover all other indirect emissions in the value chain, such as from suppliers, transportation, and waste disposal.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for Good® promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.4 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com.