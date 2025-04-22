CECOCECO Returns to HD Expo 2025, Showcasing the Evolving ArtMorph Experience

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a leading innovator in the lighting and display industry, is delighted to announce its return to the HD Expo & Conference 2025, taking place from May 6-8 in Las Vegas. At Booth #4467, CECOCECO will showcase the latest evolution of its product, ArtMorph—an innovative luminous wall panel that seamlessly blends advanced LED display technology with textures.

Over the past year, CECOCECO has worked closely with architects and designers to refine ArtMorph’s visual performance, interactivity, and system integration—delivering a more responsive and customizable solution for spaces such as hotel lobbies, spas, and guest experiences.

Pieces of Nature, Flowing into Design

Under the booth theme “Pieces of Nature, Flowing into Design,” CECOCECO will present two immersive installations that combine natural textures with real-time responsive lighting:

Collage Art Landscape:

A reinterpretation of the White Cliffs of Dover, this piece layers textures including dried flowers, blue canvas, green watercolor, knotty wood, and ice marble. When activated by visitor interaction, the static imagery transforms into animated landscapes.

Wood Design with Contour Lines:

Reintroduced from its debut at the 2025 Workspace Design Show in London, this dynamic wall integrates contour lines with real-time updates like time, date, and weather—demonstrating how ArtMorph can function as both a design feature and an information interface in hospitality spaces.

Each installation invites attendees to interact, explore, and visualize how these elements can elevate hospitality spaces.

A Vision for the Future

“Following the positive reception of ArtMorph in 2024, this year’s showcase offers hospitality professionals a closer look at its practical applications in hotel spaces,” said Henry, Product Director of CECOCECO. “Whether crafting a serene spa or a vibrant hotel lobby, ArtMorph adapts to any vision.”

We invite all attendees to visit us at Booth #4467 to experience how ArtMorph transforms surfaces into emotionally engaging design elements for the hospitality space.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO brings decades of expertise in lighting and display technology. Building on this strong foundation, the company reimagines traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression—transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive, visually dynamic experiences that blur the boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

For more information about ArtMorph and CECOCECO, please visit www.cecoceco.com.

Contact:

Eva Xia

Marketing Director at CECOCECO

eva.xia@cecoceco.com

