High Content Screening and Imaging Market Set for 8.4% CAGR Through 2029

Boston, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research reveals in its new report, High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets, the HCS/I market is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2029, at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Increasing R&D budgets reflecting a growing focus on innovation, is propelling this market.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the high-content screening/imaging (HCS/I) market, exploring its growth potential through the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. It covers market drivers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape and key player shares, along with insights into instruments, consumables, software, services, and applications like screening, target validation and toxicity studies. Regional and country-level breakdowns for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World are also included, with market estimates from 2021 to 2029.

Industry facts

HCS/I technology is increasingly applied in toxicity studies and neuroscience, with the use of 3D models for cancer and other diseases to enhance the understanding of disease physiology and drug impacts on cells.

The adoption of AI tools and automation for image analysis is rapidly advancing in the industry.

Factors Driving the Market:

Increasing R&D budgets: Increasing R&D budgets reflect a growing focus on innovation, enabling companies to develop new technologies, improve products, and stay competitive in the market. This trend drives advancements across industries and fuels economic growth. Technological advances in HCS/I: Technological advances in HCS/I, such as AI integration, automation, and 3D cell models, are improving the accuracy and efficiency of drug discovery and research. These innovations enable deeper insights into cellular behaviour and disease mechanisms.

Request a sample copy of High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market size forecast $5.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Component, application, end user, region Countries/Regions Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Middle East, Africa, South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Market drivers Increasing R&D budgets.

Technological advances in HCS/I.

Questions Addressed:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The high content screening/Imaging market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $5.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Increasing pharmaceutical R&D budgets and growing adoption of HCS/I in drug research and toxicity studies are driving the market growth.

What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented by component, application, end user and region.

Which type segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The instruments segment will dominate the market in 2029.

Which region has the largest share in the market?

North America has the largest market share.

Leading companies in the market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Evident

Merck Kgaa

Miltenyi Biotec

Revvity

Sartorius Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Zeiss

Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Technologies: Drug discovery technologies use advanced tools and methods to identify and develop new medications. These technologies help researchers understand diseases better and find effective treatments faster.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market: The global live cell imaging market focuses on technologies that allow researchers to observe and study living cells in real time. This market is growing as it supports advancements in drug development, disease research, and cell biology.

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please contact info@bccresearch.com.



About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.