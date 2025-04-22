Scality unveils ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind unified software appliance developed in collaboration with Veeam® Software , a global leader in data resilience. The solution combines Veeam Backup & Replication™ software, part of the Veeam Data Platform, with Scality ARTESCA — cyber-resilient object storage software — in a single, streamlined software appliance.

Scality ARTESCA+ Veeam is a unified software appliance that provides a combined deployment of best-of-breed ARTESCA and Veeam software co-located on a single host server. The solution completely eliminates the need for separate (physical or virtual) infrastructure for Veeam, thereby reducing deployment complexity, time, and cost by up to 30%. The solution can be deployed on the customer's choice of hardware platforms, such as HPE, Supermicro, and Lenovo.

“As the #1 global leader in data resilience, Veeam is thrilled to collaborate with Scality on the launch of the ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “This innovative solution simplifies the deployment of our industry-leading data resilience software alongside Scality's robust object storage, making it easier for organizations to enhance their cyber resilience. Scality has integrated Veeam into this new solution, combining our strengths to empower our joint customers to create secure defenses against cyber threats while optimizing their backup operations.”

Scality ARTESCA+ Veeam builds upon the three previously announced software, hardware, and virtual appliance deployment offerings , making Scality the most versatile and flexible object storage backup target on the market.



Key benefits of ARTESCA+ Veeam include:

Ultra-simplified, foolproof deployment: Ensures fast and simple configuration of backup and storage for immutability and end-to-end cyber-resilience.

Ensures fast and simple configuration of backup and storage for immutability and end-to-end cyber-resilience. Increased security: Veeam and Scality ARTESCA running on a single, CORE5-hardened software appliance built on zero-trust principles provides the most secure operation. Restricted credential and endpoint exposure: Access Key/Secret Key stays within ARTESCA, and the S3 endpoint no longer needs external DNS resolution, reducing attack vectors. Embedded firewall protection: Predefined firewall secures Veeam components, enforcing Zero Trust and least privilege by restricting access to necessary ports. Secure Windows access: Managed through ARTESCA Identity Manager with MFA, ensuring only authorized users can log in.

Veeam and Scality ARTESCA running on a single, CORE5-hardened software appliance built on zero-trust principles provides the most secure operation. Non-disruptive integrity checks: Self-sufficient by design, the appliance runs SureBackup Lite and backup content scans independently — without impacting the production system.

Self-sufficient by design, the appliance runs SureBackup Lite and backup content scans independently — without impacting the production system. Predictable performance : Running Veeam and Scality ARTESCA on dedicated hardware provides consistent, predictable performance with greater resource availability than hypervisor-based deployments.

: Running Veeam and Scality ARTESCA on dedicated hardware provides consistent, predictable performance with greater resource availability than hypervisor-based deployments. Cost efficiency: The fully integrated ARTESCA+ Veeam software appliance streamlines operations and reduces acquisition, support, and operating costs by eliminating the need for separate server and storage infrastructure.

The fully integrated ARTESCA+ Veeam software appliance streamlines operations and reduces acquisition, support, and operating costs by eliminating the need for separate server and storage infrastructure. Operational simplicity: A single, integrated dashboard within ARTESCA monitors both ARTESCA and Veeam components.

A single, integrated dashboard within ARTESCA monitors both ARTESCA and Veeam components. Channel-friendly design: Simple sizing and ordering make sales and deployment effortless for resellers and customers.

Erwan Girard, chief product officer at Scality:

"The unified software appliance marks a major milestone in our partnership with Veeam. By combining ARTESCA’s security and simplicity with Veeam’s industry-leading data resilience solutions we’re enabling organizations to build unbreakable defenses against cyber threats while optimizing backup operations — without compromising performance."



Scality ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance sizing:

The Scality ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance will initially be available as a single node, configurable to meet a range of VM and capacity requirements, from 20 VMs/TBs to hundreds of VMs/TBs.

Designed for the channel, ARTESCA’s simplicity and low-entry pricing have transformed Scality’s go-to-market strategy within small and medium-sized businesses. Driven by a robust ecosystem of VARs, Cloud and Service Providers and strategic distributors, 60% of Scality’s record-breaking 2024 revenue came through the channel . Scality also recently launched its pay-as-you-go combined pricing model for Scality Cloud and Service Providers , unlocking a lucrative new subscription model and revenue stream for Veeam VCSP partners.





Availability:

Customers will be able to purchase the offering from their channel partners. Scality will provide channel partners with documentation and tooling to install the software appliance on one of a number of pre-validated hardware configurations.

Want to learn more? Read our solution FAQs for answers and additional details about the ARTESCA + Veeam unified backup appliance. Topics include: product features, deployment and operations, security and resilience, licensing and support, and benefits for service providers.

If you’re interested in accessing the new ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance, please submit a request here .

About ARTESCA

Scality ARTESCA is simple, secure S3 object storage purpose-built for immutable, ransomware-proof backups with seamless support for Veeam. ARTESCA’s CORE5 technology delivers end-to-end cyber resilience, safeguarding data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Built for rapid deployment and intuitive management, ARTESCA scales effortlessly from a single server to petabyte-scale environments with no specialized expertise required. Multiple on-premises deployment options — software appliance (standalone or unified with Veeam), virtual appliance, or hardware appliance — give you complete control over your infrastructure. Offering an optimal balance of security, performance, and simplicity, ARTESCA stands as the most resilient and efficient backup target on the market.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

