ESET helps MSPs by integrating with the Kaseya VSA X RMM solution

ESET launches a new integration of its ESET Endpoint product with the Kaseya VSA X remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution.

MSP admins will find their workloads simpler, due to less time spent managing multiple solutions, giving them more space for their daily tasks.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of another major integration, this time, with the Kaseya VSA X remote monitoring and management (RMM) software.

ESET has worked with MSPs for a long time, creating successful programs such as the ESET MSP Program, with subscription flexibility (pay only for what’s in use, no flat rates, no long-term commitment), co-management (independent seat count adjustment and subscription management), or tier-based volume pricing (the more licenses sold, the better the unit price), among others.

Thus, we understand the needs of our partners as well as their clients. Among these is an interest in running efficient workloads, cutting down on time spent in “swivel chair” operations, and simplifying their use of multiple products, while not sacrificing on their security postures.

Such results are only achievable through integrations, which ESET identifies as a key contemporary trend. As a partner- and channel-focused cybersecurity vendor, we understand this, and we develop and maintain support for all the most prevalent RMM and PSA tools out there, now joined by Kaseya VSA X, a leading RMM product.

Thanks to this new integration, users of Kaseya VSA X can now also serve organizations that use ESET. In essence, it enables MSPs to deploy and manage ESET Endpoint products directly from within the Kaseya VSA X interface, so they can perform their necessary management actions without having to log in to a separate console.

With support for additional workflows, MSPs can set up automatic actions for common scenarios. For instance, a workflow can be used to automatically deploy ESET to a freshly provisioned machine, or a workflow could be configured to provide a notification in case a threat is detected on an endpoint.

Some other key features are:

“One Click” or automated deployment of ESET Endpoint products

of ESET Endpoint products Monitoring of endpoint health (product, version, protection status)

of endpoint health (product, version, protection status) On-demand tasks such as scanning and activation



“We’ve been working with MSPs for a very long time, and ESET is a favorite vendor among thousands of MSPs across the world,” said Rob Jones, Global Channel Business Developer at ESET. “With the features provided through our new integration with Kaseya VSA X software, MSP administrators will unlock extensive benefits, such as simpler workflows, easier monitoring, as well as enhanced time savings. We know what MSPs need, and with this integration, we are directly addressing multiple pain points to make their businesses more efficient.”

Version 1.0 of this integration will support Windows endpoints that are running ESET Endpoint Antivirus, Endpoint Security, or Server Security.

ESET will be continuing its integration journey, so stay tuned for more updates in the future. In the meantime, feel free to check out our ESET integrations webpage to see the list of our existing partners and connections.

