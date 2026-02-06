ESET’s Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe to Speak at NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe will serve as a panelist at the upcoming NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit. The event will take place February 9-11 in Miami Beach, Florida, at the Eden Roc Hotel. Anscombe will join industry leaders for the breakout session “Assessing AI Risk Management Frameworks,” on February 9 from 2:15-3:00 p.m., which will address how AI is scaling through data and model integrity. It will also explore the industries most impacted by rapid AI adoption, and review the evolving regulatory, cybersecurity and governance responses shaping AI policy.

“AI risk management isn’t about eliminating risk entirely,” said Anscombe. “It’s about understanding what’s acceptable and making informed, documented decisions. NetDiligence is a premier educational conference series focused on cyber risk management, insurance, and data breach response and I’m pleased to comment on this strategic topic. Organizations need clear policies, strong governance and human oversight to ensure AI can be deployed responsibly without exposing sensitive data or creating unintended harm.”

Moderated by Devon Ackerman of LevelBlue, the panel will also feature TrendAI’s Ryan Duff and Deloitte’s Michael Ruiz alongside Anscombe. The session will examine emerging AI risk-management frameworks, focusing on the architectures, protocols, and controls that support safe automation and decision-making. Panelists will discuss how organizations are defining acceptable AI use, managing governance tradeoffs and maintaining human oversight as AI systems are deployed across the enterprise.

ESET has made significant investments in the cyber risk and insurance space through partnerships with leading insurance distributors, including Amwins and Patriot Growth Insurance Services. These collaborations help bridge the gap between cyber insurance requirements and organizations’ cybersecurity postures by combining cyber risk assessments, insurance expertise, and advanced security controls such as managed detection and response (MDR). By working closely with partners, ESET enables businesses to better understand their risk and improve their ability to qualify for coverage.

Tony Anscombe is the Chief Security Evangelist for ESET. With 30 years of cybersecurity industry experience at financial institutions and global cybersecurity firms, Tony is an established author, blogger and speaker. His insights are widely recognized across various industries and in the media, making him a sought-after commentator on cybersecurity and internet safety developments, new regulations, cyber insurance and the evolution of cybercrime and cyber espionage tactics by bad actors.

The annual NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit brings together cyber insurance, legal/regulatory, and technology leaders from all over the globe. For more information on Tony Anscombe’s session, visit the NetDiligence website.

For more information on ESET’s work partnering with cyber insurance vendors, and how to become qualified, visit here.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.