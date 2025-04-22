Foresight Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX:FGFH) reported net income of $734 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 79% decrease compared to the $3.51 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the first quarter decreased 80% to $0.20 compared to $1.00 in the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 2.18% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.21%. The decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for loan losses, an impairment charge related to other investments and nonrecurring expenses related to the charter consolidation process.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters is on track to occur during the second quarter of this year, with the conversions of operating systems to a single platform to be layered in between August and October of 2025. This consolidation will provide significant savings via the reduction of duplicative operational expenses and gained efficiencies by operating under one functional banking platform rather than six. During the consolidation process executive management of Foresight Financial Group gained additional insight into the loan portfolios and credit administration practices of each of its subsidiary banks, which resulted in the identification of weaknesses in the clean energy sector of the portfolio within the German-American State Bank charter. We expect the increased consistency in credit administration practices gained through charter consolidation will be accretive to credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $152 thousand to $12.26 million as compared to $12.11 million the year before. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased by two basis points to 3.25% compared to 3.23% in the first quarter of 2024. Average total loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by $21.2 million to $1.10 billion as compared to $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Total average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $34.4 million to $1.41 billion as compared to $1.38 billion in the first quarter of the prior year.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased to $1.30 million as compared to $64 thousand in the first quarter of the prior year, reflecting potential impairment of certain credits within the clean energy sector of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets of the Company as of March 31, 2025 was $29.72 million compared to $28.42 million the previous quarter, and $14.72 million as of March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $267 thousand to $1.94 million compared to $1.68 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase includes an increase of $240,000 in net loan servicing fees, including a favorable fair value adjustment of $157 thousand to the originated mortgage servicing rights asset, and an improvement of $111 thousand in net gains/losses on securities sales.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.18 million, a $3.03 million increase over $9.15 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses includes a $1.96 million impairment charge on a green energy sector non-marketable equity investment and $313 thousand of charter consolidation related expenses. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased by $447 thousand, or 7.8%.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.21and $3.63 to $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $40.17 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $51.80 at March 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $50.44 as of March 31, 2024.

About Foresight Financial

Foresight Financial is a multi-bank holding company located in Northern Illinois, its subsidiary community banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, Foresight Bank in Pecatonica (fka German American State Bank), Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is listed on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, Assets 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 19,996 $ 16,905 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,118 45,357 Federal funds sold 452 1,738 Total cash and cash equivalents 66,566 64,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,466 4,434 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 380,667 369,945 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,671 7,592 Loans held for sale 573 852 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,084,761 1,100,657 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net - - Premises and equipment, net 16,978 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,615 24,459 Other assets 40,519 40,892 Total assets $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 250,709 $ 249,076 Interest-bearing 1,142,009 1,151,627 Total deposits 1,392,718 1,400,703 Federal funds purchased 55 5,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,095 15,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,810 40,911 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,670 17,386 Total liabilities 1,468,348 1,479,821 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 1,060 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,482 16,482 Retained earnings 184,972 184,961 Treasury stock, at cost (16,008 ) (16,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,775 ) (33,097 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,731 153,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219







Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 16,918 $ 16,698 Debt securities: Taxable 2,064 1,755 Tax-exempt 403 418 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 646 515 Federal funds sold 10 28 Total interest income 20,041 19,414 Interest expense: Deposits 7,365 6,881 Federal funds purchased 5 20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72 115 FHLB and other borrowings 335 286 Total interest expense 7,777 7,302 Net interest income 12,264 12,112 Provision for credit losses 1,298 64 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 10,966 12,048 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 342 342 Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0 -111 Gain on sale of loans, net 137 104 Loan servicing fees, net 309 69 Bank owned life insurance 157 216 ATM / interchange fees 494 507 Other 503 548 Total noninterest income 1,942 1,675 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,202 5,755 Occupancy expense of premises, net 602 638 Outside services 666 374 Data processing 731 716 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 0 0 Other 3,980 1,663 Total noninterest expenses 12,181 9,146 Income before income taxes 727 4,579 Income tax expense -7 1,070 Net income $ 734 $ 3,509 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 1.00







Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 16,918 $ 17,249 $ 17,943 $ 17,394 $ 16,698 Interest on investment securities 2,467 2,269 2,183 2,236 2,173 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 656 818 573 625 543 Total interest income 20,041 20,336 20,699 20,255 19,414 Interest expense: Deposits 7,365 7,641 7,885 7,448 6,881 Federal funds purchased 5 7 29 8 20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72 132 134 103 115 FHLB and other borrowings 335 328 365 335 286 Total interest expense 7,777 8,108 8,413 7,894 7,302 Net interest income 12,264 12,228 12,286 12,361 12,112 Provision for credit losses 1,298 665 185 138 64 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,966 11,563 12,101 12,223 12,048 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 342 371 366 342 342 Net securities gains (losses) - - - - (111 ) Gain on sale of loans, net 137 182 303 183 104 Loan servicing fees, net 309 192 (98 ) 86 69 Bank owned life insurance 157 160 571 163 216 ATM / debit card revenue 494 539 547 550 507 Other 503 429 298 334 548 Total noninterest income 1,942 1,873 1,987 1,658 1,675 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,202 6,383 6,302 6,230 5,755 Occupancy expense of premises, net 602 587 592 587 638 Outside services 666 435 411 391 374 Data processing 731 968 788 716 716 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net - - 6 6 - Other 3,980 1,878 1,759 1,709 1,663 Total noninterest expenses 12,181 10,251 9,858 9,639 9,146 Income before income taxes 727 3,185 4,230 4,240 4,579 Income tax expense (7 ) 692 833 975 1,070 Net income $ 734 $ 2,493 $ 3,397 $ 3,265 $ 3,509







Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,996 $ 16,905 $ 30,162 $ 21,290 $ 13,179 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,118 45,357 20,040 11,196 33,299 Federal funds sold 452 1,738 2,183 3,433 2,791 Total cash and cash equivalents 66,566 64,000 52,385 35,919 49,269 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,466 4,434 5,169 4,983 5,975 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 380,667 369,945 368,386 359,762 361,298 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263 3,263 3,616 3,609 3,603 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,671 7,592 6,738 6,215 6,030 Loans held for sale 573 852 794 480 479 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,084,761 1,100,657 1,102,342 1,107,199 1,074,147 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net - - - 68 - Premises and equipment, net 16,978 17,125 17,125 17,234 17,399 Bank owned life insurance 24,615 24,459 24,300 24,653 24,490 Other assets 40,519 40,892 39,350 39,550 37,172 Total assets $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205 $ 1,599,672 $ 1,579,862 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 250,709 $ 249,076 $ 237,685 $ 244,414 $ 248,836 Interest-bearing 1,142,009 1,151,627 1,138,578 1,128,081 1,118,894 Total deposits 1,392,718 1,400,703 1,376,263 1,372,495 1,367,730 Federal funds purchased 55 5,804 4,764 6,053 446 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,095 15,017 23,381 21,930 21,553 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,810 40,911 39,174 39,293 34,170 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,670 17,386 16,970 16,674 16,588 Total liabilities 1,468,348 1,479,821 1,460,552 1,456,445 1,440,487 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 1,060 1,060 1,060 1,022 1,020 Additional paid-in capital 16,482 16,482 16,445 11,660 11,432 Retained earnings 184,972 184,961 183,118 180,346 177,703 Treasury stock, at cost (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (15,161 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,775 ) (33,097 ) (24,963 ) (33,793 ) (35,619 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,731 153,398 159,653 143,227 139,375 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205 $ 1,599,672 $ 1,579,862







KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.69 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per common share 0.20 0.69 0.97 0.94 1.00 Dividends per common share 0.20 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share 43.84 42.63 44.38 41.59 40.21 Tangible book value per common share 43.80 42.59 44.34 41.55 40.17 Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 51.80 51.79 51.28 51.36 50.44 End of period shares outstanding 3,598,042 3,598,042 3,597,418 3,443,937 3,466,225 Average number of shares outstanding 3,598,042 3,597,478 3,494,270 3,450,527 3,494,961 Return on average assets 0.21 % 0.58 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 2.18 % 6.08 % 8.83 % 9.40 % 10.04 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.25 % 3.14 % 3.21 % 3.24 % 3.23 % Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 83.72 % 72.58 68.97 68.13 65.42





