Foresight Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX:FGFH) reported net income of $734 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 79% decrease compared to the $3.51 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the first quarter decreased 80% to $0.20 compared to $1.00 in the first quarter of the prior year. The first quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 2.18% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.21%. The decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in provision for loan losses, an impairment charge related to other investments and nonrecurring expenses related to the charter consolidation process.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “The legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters is on track to occur during the second quarter of this year, with the conversions of operating systems to a single platform to be layered in between August and October of 2025. This consolidation will provide significant savings via the reduction of duplicative operational expenses and gained efficiencies by operating under one functional banking platform rather than six. During the consolidation process executive management of Foresight Financial Group gained additional insight into the loan portfolios and credit administration practices of each of its subsidiary banks, which resulted in the identification of weaknesses in the clean energy sector of the portfolio within the German-American State Bank charter. We expect the increased consistency in credit administration practices gained through charter consolidation will be accretive to credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $152 thousand to $12.26 million as compared to $12.11 million the year before. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased by two basis points to 3.25% compared to 3.23% in the first quarter of 2024. Average total loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by $21.2 million to $1.10 billion as compared to $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Total average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 increased $34.4 million to $1.41 billion as compared to $1.38 billion in the first quarter of the prior year.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased to $1.30 million as compared to $64 thousand in the first quarter of the prior year, reflecting potential impairment of certain credits within the clean energy sector of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets of the Company as of March 31, 2025 was $29.72 million compared to $28.42 million the previous quarter, and $14.72 million as of March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $267 thousand to $1.94 million compared to $1.68 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase includes an increase of $240,000 in net loan servicing fees, including a favorable fair value adjustment of $157 thousand to the originated mortgage servicing rights asset, and an improvement of $111 thousand in net gains/losses on securities sales.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.18 million, a $3.03 million increase over $9.15 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses includes a $1.96 million impairment charge on a green energy sector non-marketable equity investment and $313 thousand of charter consolidation related expenses. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased by $447 thousand, or 7.8%.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.21and $3.63 to $43.80 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $40.17 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $51.80 at March 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $50.44 as of March 31, 2024.

About Foresight Financial

Foresight Financial is a multi-bank holding company located in Northern Illinois, its subsidiary community banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, Foresight Bank in Pecatonica (fka German American State Bank), Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is listed on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Peter Morrison
Chief Executive Officer
(815) 847-7500
Todd James
Chief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
 March 31, December 31,
Assets 2025   2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$19,996  $16,905 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,118   45,357 
Federal funds sold 452   1,738 
Total cash and cash equivalents 66,566   64,000 
    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,466   4,434 
Debt securities:   
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 380,667   369,945 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,671   7,592 
Loans held for sale 573   852 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,084,761   1,100,657 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net -   - 
Premises and equipment, net 16,978   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,615   24,459 
Other assets 40,519   40,892 
Total assets$1,626,079  $1,633,219 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$250,709  $249,076 
Interest-bearing 1,142,009   1,151,627 
Total deposits 1,392,718   1,400,703 
Federal funds purchased 55   5,804 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,095   15,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,810   40,911 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,670   17,386 
Total liabilities 1,468,348   1,479,821 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 1,060   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,482   16,482 
Retained earnings 184,972   184,961 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,008)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,775)  (33,097)
Total stockholders' equity 157,731   153,398 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,626,079  $1,633,219 
    



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025  2024
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:   
Loans, including fees$16,918 $16,698
Debt securities:   
Taxable 2,064  1,755
Tax-exempt 403  418
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 646  515
Federal funds sold 10  28
Total interest income 20,041  19,414
Interest expense:   
Deposits 7,365  6,881
Federal funds purchased 5  20
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72  115
FHLB and other borrowings 335  286
Total interest expense 7,777  7,302
Net interest income 12,264  12,112
Provision for credit losses 1,298  64
Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 10,966  12,048
    
Noninterest income:   
Customer service fees 342  342
Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0  -111
Gain on sale of loans, net 137  104
Loan servicing fees, net 309  69
Bank owned life insurance 157  216
ATM / interchange fees 494  507
Other 503  548
Total noninterest income 1,942  1,675
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 6,202  5,755
Occupancy expense of premises, net 602  638
Outside services 666  374
Data processing 731  716
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 0  0
Other 3,980  1,663
Total noninterest expenses 12,181  9,146
    
Income before income taxes 727  4,579
Income tax expense -7  1,070
    
Net income$734 $3,509
    
Earnings per common share:   
Basic$0.20 $1.00
Diluted$0.20 $1.00



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans, including fees$16,918  $17,249 $17,943  $17,394 $16,698 
Interest on investment securities 2,467   2,269  2,183   2,236  2,173 
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 656   818  573   625  543 
Total interest income 20,041   20,336  20,699   20,255  19,414 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 7,365   7,641  7,885   7,448  6,881 
Federal funds purchased 5   7  29   8  20 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72   132  134   103  115 
FHLB and other borrowings 335   328  365   335  286 
Total interest expense 7,777   8,108  8,413   7,894  7,302 
Net interest income 12,264   12,228  12,286   12,361  12,112 
Provision for credit losses 1,298   665  185   138  64 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,966   11,563  12,101   12,223  12,048 
          
Noninterest income:         
Customer service fees 342   371  366   342  342 
Net securities gains (losses) -   -  -   -  (111)
Gain on sale of loans, net 137   182  303   183  104 
Loan servicing fees, net 309   192  (98)  86  69 
Bank owned life insurance 157   160  571   163  216 
ATM / debit card revenue 494   539  547   550  507 
Other 503   429  298   334  548 
Total noninterest income 1,942   1,873  1,987   1,658  1,675 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 6,202   6,383  6,302   6,230  5,755 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 602   587  592   587  638 
Outside services 666   435  411   391  374 
Data processing 731   968  788   716  716 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net -   -  6   6  - 
Other 3,980   1,878  1,759   1,709  1,663 
Total noninterest expenses 12,181   10,251  9,858   9,639  9,146 
Income before income taxes 727   3,185  4,230   4,240  4,579 
Income tax expense (7)  692  833   975  1,070 
Net income$734  $2,493 $3,397  $3,265 $3,509 
          



Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 As of
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$19,996  $16,905  $30,162  $21,290  $13,179 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,118   45,357   20,040   11,196   33,299 
Federal funds sold 452   1,738   2,183   3,433   2,791 
Total cash and cash equivalents 66,566   64,000   52,385   35,919   49,269 
          
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 2,466   4,434   5,169   4,983   5,975 
Debt securities:         
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 380,667   369,945   368,386   359,762   361,298 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 3,263   3,263   3,616   3,609   3,603 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,671   7,592   6,738   6,215   6,030 
Loans held for sale 573   852   794   480   479 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,084,761   1,100,657   1,102,342   1,107,199   1,074,147 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net -   -   -   68   - 
Premises and equipment, net 16,978   17,125   17,125   17,234   17,399 
Bank owned life insurance 24,615   24,459   24,300   24,653   24,490 
Other assets 40,519   40,892   39,350   39,550   37,172 
Total assets$1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205  $1,599,672  $1,579,862 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$250,709  $249,076  $237,685  $244,414  $248,836 
Interest-bearing 1,142,009   1,151,627   1,138,578   1,128,081   1,118,894 
Total deposits 1,392,718   1,400,703   1,376,263   1,372,495   1,367,730 
Federal funds purchased 55   5,804   4,764   6,053   446 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,095   15,017   23,381   21,930   21,553 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,810   40,911   39,174   39,293   34,170 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,670   17,386   16,970   16,674   16,588 
Total liabilities 1,468,348   1,479,821   1,460,552   1,456,445   1,440,487 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock 1,060   1,060   1,060   1,022   1,020 
Additional paid-in capital 16,482   16,482   16,445   11,660   11,432 
Retained earnings 184,972   184,961   183,118   180,346   177,703 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,008)  (16,008)  (16,008)  (16,008)  (15,161)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,775)  (33,097)  (24,963)  (33,793)  (35,619)
Total stockholders' equity 157,731   153,398   159,653   143,227   139,375 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205  $1,599,672  $1,579,862 
          



KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(Unaudited)
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.20  $0.69  $0.97  $0.95  $1.00 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.20   0.69   0.97   0.94   1.00 
Dividends per common share 0.20   0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18 
          
Book value per common share 43.84   42.63   44.38   41.59   40.21 
Tangible book value per common share 43.80   42.59   44.34   41.55   40.17 
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 51.80   51.79   51.28   51.36   50.44 
End of period shares outstanding 3,598,042   3,598,042   3,597,418   3,443,937   3,466,225 
Average number of shares outstanding 3,598,042   3,597,478   3,494,270   3,450,527   3,494,961 
          
Return on average assets 0.21%  0.58%  0.82%  0.82%  0.90%
Return on average equity 2.18%  6.08%  8.83%  9.40%  10.04%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.25%  3.14%  3.21%  3.24%  3.23%
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 83.72%  72.58   68.97   68.13   65.42 
          



ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited)As of
(Amounts in thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
          
Nonaccrual Loans28,564  28,175  23,653  21,366  14,668 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more185  230  680  32  53 
Total non-performing loans28,749  28,405  24,333  21,398  14,721 
Other real estate owned and other assets6  13  7  -  - 
Impaired other investments961  -  -  -  - 
Total non-performing Assets29,716  28,418  24,340  21,398  14,721 
          
Total Loans1,100,853  1,115,351  1,117,022  1,121,742  1,088,584 
Allowance for credit losses16,092  14,694  14,678  14,543  14,435 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses1,084,761  1,100,657  1,102,344  1,107,199  1,074,149 
          
Nonperforming assets to total assets1.83% 1.74% 1.50% 1.34% 0.93%
Nonperforming loans to total loans1.77% 1.74% 1.50% 1.34% 0.93%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.46% 1.32% 1.31% 1.30% 1.33%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans55.97% 51.73% 60.32% 67.96% 98.06%

