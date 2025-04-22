Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

EDISON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 6, 2025. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on May 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Eos partners with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and vote on questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of key questions applicable to the broad investor base will be addressed live during the call, offering shareholders an opportunity to engage with Eos management.

Beginning on April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET, registered shareholders will be able to submit questions via the Say Technologies Q&A Platform, which will remain open until 5:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2025. For any support inquiries shareholders may email support@saytechnologies.com.

Registration Information

The live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at Eos Investors or may be accessed using this link (registration link). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on May 7, 2025, and can be accessed by visiting Eos Investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .