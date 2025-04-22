SoundThinking to Announce First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

SoundThinking will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13752871

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.soundthinking.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853

International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13752871

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ralph Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo 2025 at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Alan Stewart will present that day. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference, virtually on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and at the Wolfe Research NYC Offices, 757 Third Ave, 5 th Floor, New York, New York on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Ralph Clark and Alan Stewart will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings on those days.

ROTH London Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, U.K. on Wednesday, June 25. Alan Stewart will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings that day.



For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.

