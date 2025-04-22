Del Taco Launches Brand Refresh and NEW El Big Boxes to Deliver Bigger Flavor, Bigger Value

With a fresh new look and the launch of El Big Boxes, Del Taco leans into its bold heritage, serving up real ingredients, generous portions and unbeatable value this spring

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco is debuting a bold new brand campaign and the launch of three highly craveable new El Big Boxes that offer consumers unbeatable value.

Del Taco’s new look and feel embraces its California roots while celebrating its innovative, one-of-a-kind spirit in bold and unexpected ways. This isn’t just about where Del Taco comes from, it’s about what Del Taco stands for. With signature Mexican menu items like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, alongside American classics like burgers, fries and shakes, Del Taco delivers favorites in unexpected ways.

“Our refreshed look and voice reflect who we are at our core — innovative, authentic and unapologetically different,” said Sarah McAloon, Senior Vice President and Chief Administration Officer. “This rebrand allows us to continue embracing the unique spirit that’s always made Del Taco stand out, while delivering unforgettable moments, fresh and delicious Ameri-Mex flavors and even more value to our guests.”

Further amplifying the brand’s confident and fun "Del Yeah!" attitude is a new commercial series centered around a fictional music group called the Del Yeah’s. This fun-loving group will pop into unexpected everyday moments, bringing humor, music and the delightful charm of Del Taco’s real bold offerings, further embodying the brand’s “Del Yeah” spirit.

Del Taco is turning up the flavor and packing in the value with the launch of El Big Boxes — a bold new way to satisfy cravings. The signature Del Taco spirit and flavor come to life in each box: real food, real ingredients and generous portions that leave guests full and happy, without spending a fortune. It’s an unexpected, unforgettable experience that proves you don’t have to spend big to eat big.

Each easy-to-carry, easy-to-eat-on-the-go box features a craveable mix of Del Taco favorites, perfect for any appetite or time of day:

$5 Clásico El Big Box: Del Combo(™) Beef & Bean Burrito, Mini Quesadilla, Value Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink

$7 Mex Faves El Big Box: Del Combo(™) Beef & Bean Burrito, Grilled Chicken Taco, Soft Snack Taco, Mini Quesadilla and a 16oz Drink

$9 Ameri-Mex El Big Box: Double Del(™) Cheeseburger, Bean & Cheese Burrito (with choice of red or green sauce), Soft Snack Taco, Value Crinkle-Cut Fries and a 16oz Drink



In addition to these value-packed meal deals, Del Taco is bringing back a refreshing lineup of Mango Pineapple Popper Beverages, perfect for cooling off this spring and summer:

Mango Pineapple Lemonade Poppers: Sweet mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor and refreshing Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice

Mango Pineapple Sprite® Poppers: Sweet mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor and refreshing Sprite® over ice

Mango Pineapple Shake Poppers: Mango-flavored popping boba pearls mixed with pineapple flavor, served with Del Taco's creamy Vanilla Shake



With bold personality, vibrant flavors and culturally connected storytelling, Del Taco is proving once again that guests can expect more — and get it.

For more information and to find your nearest Del Taco location, visit deltaco.com .

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2024 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .

