Hillpointe Launches Housing and Workforce Collective Solutions (HAWCS) to Address Attainable Workforce Housing Challenges

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the top developer and builder of attainable workforce housing multifamily communities in the country, Hillpointe has been a champion of providing solutions to the affordable workforce housing crisis the nation is facing.

The company has taken its passion and leadership to the next level by founding the Housing and Workforce Collective Solutions (HAWCS), a non-profit (501c3) organization dedicated to tackling the issue of affordable housing head-on. HAWCS is focused on advocating for systemic change, empowering renters, and forming partnerships that create lasting solutions.

The HAWCS Mission: To give America’s doers a voice and a place to call home.

Through advocacy, collaboration, and innovative housing solutions, we’re working to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who keep our communities running.

As a leader in the multifamily attainable housing industry, Hillpointe has recognized that the nation’s housing crisis is at a tipping point. Rising rents, stagnant wages, and outdated zoning policies have created a perfect storm affecting millions of hardworking Americans. HAWCS was created to take a comprehensive approach: advocacy, education, and development in collaboration with others. HAWCS believes real change comes from cross-sector partnerships and giving essential workers a seat at the table.

“At Hillpointe, we develop workforce housing, and we saw firsthand that the demand for attainable rental housing far exceeded the supply,” said Kelly Mahoney, Co-Founder + Managing Partner at Hillpointe. “HAWCS was born out of a very real, very visible gap we kept encountering in our work. Essential workers like nurses, teachers, firefighters, and so many others are priced out of their communities. The idea that homeownership is the only path to stability is outdated. Homeownership is simply out of reach for many essential workers due to skyrocketing home prices and limited inventory. But that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a safe, high-quality place to live.”

HAWCS is directed by Kelly Barnhill, a passionate housing advocate devoted to real, sustainable housing solutions for America’s workforce. As Executive Director and Co-Founder

“I look forward to leading HAWCS in championing housing policies that give America's essential workers the workforce housing options they deserve,” said Kelly Barnhill, Co-Founder & Executive Director of HAWCS. “I will work alongside a team of passionate staff and volunteers to build partnerships with community leaders, businesses, and policymakers, to oversee organizational strategy, growth, and program development, and drive innovative solutions to remove barriers to stable housing. Housing is more than just shelter, it’s the foundation for economic stability and strong communities. I’m committed to making a lasting impact by ensuring hardworking individuals and families have access to quality, attainable homes where they work and thrive.”



HAWCS would like to collaborate with community members, corporations, suppliers, contractors, local governments, non-profits, and community organizations to find solutions to the nation’s workforce housing challenge. Follow us on social media to hear real stories from essential workers and stay informed on the policy and market forces shaping housing. Join a growing movement driving change and creating solutions for America’s doers. If you would like to learn more about HAWCS, visit https://hawcs.org.

About Hillpointe: Hillpointe is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm focused on the development of market-rate attainable multifamily housing across the southeastern United States. Hillpointe markets and manages its apartment communities under its well-recognized Pointe Grand brand.

Hillpointe’s team of professionals has decades of collective experience in developing, constructing, financing, and managing multifamily assets. The firm’s fully integrated approach and ability to deliver real estate assets at a highly attractive cost basis provide a unique competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hillpointe.com.

