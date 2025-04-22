Concentrix Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEWARK, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced that leading research firm Everest Group has positioned the company as a Leader in its Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for a fifth consecutive year, recognizing its market impact on the industry and ability to deliver services successfully.

The assessment evaluates leading trust and safety providers that offer services designed to protect online platforms from bad actors and harmful content. Among 28 providers assessed for the 2025 report, Concentrix ranked third overall for Market Impact and fourth for Vision and Capability, reinforcing its strong position as one of the top-performing companies in the industry.

The report highlights Concentrix’ focus on integrated AI support as a key strength and growth area, particularly its work in helping clients train and manage AI models through a range of offered trust and safety services. The company was especially recognized for its new wellness model designed to enhance moderator care at scale using intelligent systems to monitor well-being, streamline support, and foster long-term mental health wellness and resilience across its global teams.

“Concentrix serves Trust & Safety clients across the value chain and across industries, buyer sizes, and geographies,” says Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Concentrix has made technology investments focused on areas such as annotation, labelling, content moderation, wellness, identity verification, and analytics through both internal development and partnerships to complement its human moderation offerings. It continues to offer policy and regulatory support to enterprises, including operational support for policy planning and regulatory consulting support. Further, it also launched a new wellness model combining human-centered experiences, health technology for efficiency, and data and analytics with AI for optimization. These factors have contributed to Concentrix strengthening its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® 2025.”

“Enterprises today face growing challenges when it comes to ensuring the safety and integrity of online digital platforms. Whether it’s moderating content, enforcing policy, or enabling safe deployment of Gen AI models, the demand for trusted partners in this space continues to grow,” said Axel Mouquet, Senior Vice President, Global Practices at Concentrix. “We’ve worked for years to build a deep foundation and expand our domain expertise in the trust and safety space, and Everest Group’s recognition is validation of both our long-term commitments and investments that support and empower our clients, guiding them to navigate the ever-changing online landscape with confidence.”

For more information on Concentrix’ trust and safety services, see the Everest Group report.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Marketing & Communications

Concentrix Corporation

media@concentrix.com

From Fortune ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2025 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.