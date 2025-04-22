Kaldvik AS issues new shares in connection with the acquisition of key assets in the fish farming value chain on the east-coast of Iceland

Frøya, Norway, 22 April 2025:

Reference is made to the announcement by Kaldvik AS ("Kaldvik", the "Company") on 25 March 2025 regarding the completion of the acquisition of (i) 100% of the shares in Mossi ehf. ("Mossi"), (ii) 100% of the shares in Djupskel ehf. ("Djupskel") and (iii) 33.3% of the shares in Bulandstindur ehf. ("Bulandstindur") (the "Transaction").

Following determination of the final purchase price for the shares in Djupskel and Bulandstindur, the board in the Company has today, pursuant to an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the annual general meeting on 21 June 2024, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company with NOK 624,995.20, by issuing 6,249,952 new shares with a subscription price of NOK 27.60 per share. The Company’s claim for capital contribution has been set-off towards the Company's debt pursuant to the promissory note of NOK 172,498,685 issued in connection with settlement of the Transaction.

The Company will register the new share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and issue separate announcement when the registration of the share capital increase has been completed.

Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 12,851,120.10 divided into 128,511,201 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10.

For the shares in Mossi, the final purchase price of NOK 43,594,165 has been settled with an unsecured, interest free seller's credit with a maturity date on 31 December 2025. Kaldvik may still choose to settle the seller's credit in cash or in new Kaldvik shares at a price equal to the abovementioned subscription price, and will provide an update when the final decision has been made.

Pareto Securities AS has acted as financial advisor, and AGP Advokater AS as legal advisor, to the Company in the negotiations of the terms of the Transaction. ABG Sundal Collier ASA has acted as financial advisor, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS as legal advisor, to Heimstø and Osnes in the negotiations of the terms of the Transaction.

