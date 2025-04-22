TechTarget, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TechTarget, Inc. (“TTGT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TTGT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. TTGT investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On December 6, 2024, TechTarget announced that its previously issued financial statements could no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to identified “errors.” These financial statements were included in the Company’s Registration Statement and pertained to the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC.”

Following this announcement, TechTarget’s stock price declined by $2.74, or 10.7%, over the next two trading days, closing at $22.80 per share on December 10, 2024, causing losses to investors.

Subsequently, on March 31, 2025, TechTarget disclosed that it would not be able to file its 2024 Annual Report on time. The Company stated that it needed additional time to review complex accounting issues related to its merger with the Informa Tech Digital Businesses. It also indicated that, based on preliminary information, it expected to record a non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment charge ranging from approximately $70 million to $110 million for fiscal year 2024.

