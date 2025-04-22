DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (“DuPont” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. DuPont investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 4, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that China’s market regulator had initiated an antitrust investigation into DuPont’s operations in China.

Following the publication of this news, DuPont’s stock price declined by $8.64, or approximately 12.75%, closing at $59.14 per share on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising