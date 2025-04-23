Alchera X Deepens Its Commitment this Earth Day with Fundraiser to Support the National Forest Reforestation

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Earth Day, Alchera X ("AX") is deepening its commitment to the planet by launching a company-wide fundraiser in support of the National Forest Foundation ("NFF"). Over the past few years, AX has demonstrated its commitment to reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires, donating over $10,000 to support the NFF's crucial conservation initiatives.

While Alchera X’s advanced AI platform, FireScout, plays a critical role in detecting and preventing future wildfires, this initiative focuses on healing—helping to restore the landscapes already affected by devastating wildfire events.

From now, through the end of April, Alchera X is encouraging employees, partners, friends, and family to contribute to a dedicated reforestation fund. Every dollar raised will go directly to the National Forest Foundation to help plant trees in areas hardest hit by wildfires, supporting vital ecosystem recovery and long-term climate resilience.

“Our mission at Alchera X has always been about protecting communities, ecosystems, and our future,” said Michael Plaksin, President and CEO of Alchera X. “While FireScout helps detect and reduce the spread of wildfires, replanting trees is how we give back to the land that has been scarred. Continuing our partnership and strengthening our commitment to NFF means, we’re not only working to prevent future damage—we’re actively restoring what’s already been lost.”

This Earth Day, Alchera X invites its entire extended community to partake by going to their Fundraiser Page linked below.

“Come join the family, and make your donation today.

With as little as $1, one tree is planted.

So, let’s do our part this Earth Month to help save our forests, one tree at a time.

Thank You!”

Make a donation here:

https://support.nationalforests.org/AX





About NFF

The National Forest Foundation works in close collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service to identify high-priority reforestation sites across the country. Their science-based approach ensures that new trees are planted where they’re needed most, helping to restore habitats, improve watershed health, and bolster the resilience of our forests.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, wildfire detection, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX utilizes artificial intelligence to provide facial and visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.



