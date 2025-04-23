Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January – March 2025

First quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,232 (3,268), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of two percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 133 (180), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.1 (5.5) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -87 (-26), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group’s margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 145, of which around MSEK 81 in 2025.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK -21 (32), corresponding to SEK -0.60 (0.89) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 520 (641). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 503 (121).

Cash conversion increased to 138 (137) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 10.1 (13.8).

Net debt decreased by MSEK 862 to MSEK 8,250 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 345 to MSEK 3,686 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.

During the first quarter the existing credit agreement was extended, which is an important step in ensuring long-term growth and stability.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson

CFO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 37 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CET on 23 April 2025.

