Soleno Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call on May 7, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results, as well as operational highlights, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time United States: 1-800-717-1738 International: 1-646-307-1865 Conference ID: 57643 Webcast: Link

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company’s website, www.soleno.life.

INDICATION

VYKAT XR is indicated for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Use of VYKAT XR is contraindicated in patients who have a known hypersensitivity to diazoxide, other components of VYKAT XR, or to thiazides.

Warnings and Precautions

Hyperglycemia

Hyperglycemia, including diabetic ketoacidosis, has been reported. Before initiating VYKAT XR, test fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and HbA1c; optimize blood glucose in patients who have hyperglycemia. During treatment, regularly monitor fasting glucose (FPG or fasting blood glucose) and HbA1c. Monitor fasting glucose more frequently during the first few weeks of treatment in patients with risk factors for hyperglycemia.

Risk of Fluid Overload

Edema, including severe reactions associated with fluid overload, has been reported. Monitor for signs or symptoms of edema or fluid overload. VYKAT XR has not been studied in patients with compromised cardiac reserve and should be used with caution in these patients.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥10% and at least 2% greater than placebo) included hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia, and rash.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKATTM XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



