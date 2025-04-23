ASML discloses 2025 AGM results

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, April 23, 2025 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 23, 2025.

At the AGM, ASML’s statutory financial statements for the 2024 financial year were adopted. In addition, the following items were approved:

Proposal to adopt a final dividend payment of €1.84 per ordinary share, which, together with the two interim dividends paid through the 2024 financial year and the interim dividend paid in February 2025, each €1.52 per ordinary share, leads to a total dividend for 2024 of €6.40 per ordinary share

Proposals to discharge the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board from liability for their responsibilities in the 2024 financial year

Proposal to determine the maximum number of shares available for the Board of Management

Proposal to adopt the revised remuneration policy for the Board of Management

Proposal to amend the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Proposals to reappoint Birgit Conix and to appoint Karien van Gennip as Supervisory Board members

Proposals to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor for the 2026 financial statements and also to carry out the assurance of ASML’s sustainability statements for the reporting years 2025 and 2026

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management from April 23, 2025, up to and including October 23, 2026: to, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board: Issue ordinary shares or grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to 5% for general purposes and up to 5% in connection with or on the occasion of mergers, acquisitions and/or (strategic) alliances Authorize the Board of Management to restrict or exclude pre-emption rights in connection with the authorizations referred to under the previous point

Proposal to authorize the Board of Management from April 23, 2025, up to and including October 23, 2026, to repurchase a maximum of 10% of ASML’s issued share capital, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. The ordinary shares can be acquired between an amount equal to the nominal value of the ordinary shares and an amount equal to 110% of the market price of these ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam or the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The AGM also authorized the cancellation of up to 10% of ASML’s issued share capital as of April 23, 2025





A positive advisory vote was also cast on the remuneration report for the ASML Board of Management and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year.

The following subjects were also discussed at the AGM:

ASML’s business, financial situation and ESG sustainability

ASML’s reserves and dividend policy

The 2025 AGM marks the end of the term of Anette Aris as member of the Supervisory Board

The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2026: notification that the appointment terms of Terri Kelly, Alexander Everke and An Steegen will end per the 2026 AGM

The AGM presentation and the recording of the webcast are available on ASML’s website, www.asml.com/agm2025.





Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Jim Kavanagh +31 40 268 3938 Willem van Ewijk +31 6 2744 1187 Pete Convertito +1 203 919 1714 Karen Lo +886 9 397 88635 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771





About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 44,100 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

