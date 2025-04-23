Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, an increase of $368,000, or 13.7%, compared to net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “First quarter 2025 earnings were solid, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2025.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,780,000, or 1.12% of loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.06% as of March 31, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.  

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, was 0.79% and 0.73%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 was 3.08% compared to 2.95% for the same period of 2024.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 
(In thousands, except share data)       
 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$115,681 $73,737 
Federal funds sold 247  259 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,551  159,320 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 59,703  60,454 
Loans held-for-sale 688  995 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,780 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,124,959  1,103,652 
Premises and equipment, net 25,533  25,600 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,842  23,139 
Goodwill 13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 102  111 
Other assets 36,176  35,866 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,562,904 $1,496,555 
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing$225,515 $223,583 
Interest bearing 1,089,827  1,028,212 
Total deposits 1,315,342  1,251,795 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,162  1,560 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,338  18,355 
Other borrowings 82,900  82,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,739  34,722 
Total liabilities 1,452,481  1,389,332 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -  - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:      
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 4,631,503 shares in 2025,
4,577,107 shares in 2024		 11,574  11,438 
Additional paid-in capital 13,492  13,438 
Retained earnings 99,767  97,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,410) (15,115)
Total shareholders’ equity 110,423  107,223 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,562,904 $1,496,555 



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)		 
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 2025 2024
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$16,775 $15,466
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,000  1,259
Securities:     
Taxable 1,408  1,483
Tax-exempt 317  299
Total interest income 19,500  18,507
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 7,302  6,819
Other 1,285  1,627
Total interest expense 8,587  8,446
Net interest income 10,913  10,061
Provision for credit losses 164  -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,749  10,061
      
Non-interest income:     
Service charges on deposit accounts 406  424
Trust fees 738  641
Net gains on loan sales 220  73
Earnings on life insurance assets 372  164
ATM and debit card fee income 443  424
Other 189  255
Total non-interest income 2,368  1,981
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 5,773  5,296
Occupancy, net 615  499
Equipment 486  424
Professional and outside services 452  586
Software maintenance 658  592
ATM expenses 236  189
Printing, postage, and supplies 128  161
Telecommunication expenses 73  87
Other 1,030  952
Total non-interest expense 9,451  8,786
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,666  3,256
Federal income tax provision 620  578
NET INCOME$3,046 $2,678
      
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.66 $0.59
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.66  0.59
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16  0.15
 

            











        

            

            
