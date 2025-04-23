Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Number: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

23 April 2025

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The highlights include:

Increase in total shareholder value of 4.73 pence per share (6.57% total gain on opening net asset value per share) (2023: increase of 2.79 pence per share)

On 19 December 2024, the Company acquired the assets and liabilities of Albion KAY VCT PLC at their fair value totalling £110.5 million

£251.3 million fund size (2023: £127.3 million)

Net asset value of 73.04 pence per share (2023: 71.99 pence per share)

Dividends paid of 3.68 pence per share in the year (2023: 3.72 pence per share)

£3.4 million shares purchased during the year (2023: £2.8 million)



Sale of Egress in the year, returning over 7 times cost

Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 17 June 2025



The Board also declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.83 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 June 2025 to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2025.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/AATG31Dec2024

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment