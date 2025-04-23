Cloudbrink Supercharges Work from Anywhere with High-Performance ZTNA in LATAM, Korea, and Africa Through Strategic Channel Expansion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink, a leader in high-performance secure connectivity, today announced further global expansion through strategic channel agreements and a new in-country office in Brazil. Cloudbrink strengthened its commitment to partner-led ZTNA growth by signing exclusive Korea partner WITHX, a LATAM distribution agreement with partner BAMM Technologies, and African distribution via OneTic.

“Cloudbrink solves the last-mile latency and reliability issues that channel partners in LATAM, Africa, and APAC face on a regular basis,” said Mark Craven, Channel Chief for Cloudbrink. “We are committed to a channel-first distribution strategy because for Cloudbrink it isn’t just about geographic expansion. It’s about enabling remote and hybrid workforces in regions that have been underserved by legacy solutions. Our goal is to bring world-class performance to emerging markets through the channel, not around it.”

Game-changing performance that scales globally

Cloudbrink’s new partnerships bring game-changing edge performance and security to global markets where infrastructure is a bottleneck. As announced today , Cloudbrink has achieved industry-leading SASE performance, providing its partners and their customers with a per-datacenter capacity of 300 Gbps and per-user throughput of 1 Gbps.

Deploying and expanding traditional physical Points of Presence (PoPs) can be a time-intensive process, often taking several months or weeks to complete or sometimes years. With Cloudbrink's software-defined FAST (Flexible, Autonomous, Smart, and Temporary) Edges, partners can rapidly deploy PoPs, based on user locations, by leveraging existing infrastructures from multiple telcos and public cloud providers. This approach allows Cloudbrink to provide users with edge latency as low as 4-7 milliseconds, significantly enhancing the work-from-anywhere experience.

"WITHX is pleased to be the exclusive partner for Cloudbrink in Korea", said KiHwan Lee, CEO, WITHX. "As hybrid work becomes the norm, demand for high-performance and reliable connectivity continues to rise - no matter where the end user is located. We are confident that Cloudbrink's Personal SASE provide companies can deliver the fast, secure access their employees expect, with the security they need for little to no management overhead. We believe this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of more flexible and agile work environment in Korea as well."

LATAM and Africa expansion

Cloudbrink’s expansion into Africa and Latin America are anchored by two partnerships, and a new physical presence in Brazil. Cloudbrink’s distribution agreement with OneTic Africa empowers African businesses to embrace digital transformation and compete on a global scale. In Latin America the increasing demand for secure connectivity is strong enough to support the company’s new office in Osasco, Sao Paulo in Brazil, as well as its new distribution partner, BAMM Technologies.

“Cloudbrink is ZTNA that works,” said Miguel Daud, CEO of BAMM Technologies. “The impressive performance gains we can offer with Cloudbrink mean that we’re not just enabling a good work from anywhere experience for our customers, we’re enabling innovation anywhere. That’s the type of offering that creates great value for customers and helps us build long-term strategic relationships.”

Channel Commitment

Cloudbrink’s commitment to a channel-first go-to-market strategy reduces onboarding friction and increases the speed to value for customers in new markets. Channel partners like WITHX, BAMM Technologies, and OneTic offer local language support, cultural familiarity, and boots-on-the-ground expertise for deployment, troubleshooting, and integration ensuring an overall better hybrid work experience for customers and their end users.

The new partnerships enable regional VARs, MSPs, and SIs to capitalize on Cloudbrink’s differentiated AI-powered ZTNA platform — addressing performance gaps in hybrid work environments, especially where traditional VPNs and SD-WANs struggle. Cloudbrink’s differentiated ZTNA + performance optimization technology enables partners to offer a solution that brings healthy margins, recurring revenue, and the potential for additional services such as managed access, onboarding, and optimization.

“By working with regional distributors, we’re not just shipping software — we’re delivering a local experience that scales globally,” Craven added.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink delivers a high-performance secure connectivity solution that significantly enhances productivity for the work-from-anywhere generation. The Personal SASE service offers up to a 30-fold increase in network performance and ensures a secure, seamless, in-office experience for employees, no matter where they are. With a focus on speed, simplicity, security, and savings, Cloudbrink streamlines management and support while providing edge-native zero-trust access for users and devices for simplified operations, reduced complexity, and fewer support calls. For more information go to www.cloudbrink.com .

