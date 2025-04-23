Gordon Brothers Acquires SIA Group Bolstering Presence in the U.K. & Europe

London, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired SIA Group, a leading asset valuation, advisory and trading firm in the U.K.

Gordon Brothers’ acquisition of SIA Group will bolster both firms’ existing capabilities in the U.K. and Europe. The combined team provides asset-focused solutions to asset-based lenders, banks, financial sponsors, restructuring and turnaround professionals, and corporate and public bodies.

“We are delighted to welcome SIA Group to the Gordon Brothers organisation,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers. “This significant expansion of the team will not only give our combined businesses a wider geographical footprint, but also deepen asset expertise across many more business sectors to provide market-leading valuation, advisory, lending and trading solutions to both new and existing clients.”

Established in 2003, SIA Group has built a strong reputation and client base by providing innovative asset valuation and sales solutions within the asset-based lending and corporate restructuring industries.

The combined team led by Paul Craig, Managing Director, and Matt Earl, Operations Director, of SIA Group includes over 85 asset specialists operating across the U.K. including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

“We are excited to join Gordon Brothers and leverage the synergies between two like-minded organisations,” said Paul Craig, Managing Director of SIA Group. “This transformational transaction will allow us to offer a deeper, broader range of asset solutions in addition to the premier valuations and sales we provide to our clients today and enable us to span a broader range of industries, geographies and regulatory systems.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.





About SIA Group

SIA Group is a multi-award-winning asset valuation, disposal and advisory services firm providing a distinctive range of asset solutions to asset-based lenders, banks, financial sponsors, restructuring and turnaround professionals, corporate and public bodies, across the U.K. and Europe. Whether it’s for lending, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, business restructuring, rescue and recovery or financial reporting purposes, SIA Group provides ingenious valuation and disposal advice for all types of industrial and commercial assets in a broad spectrum of industries. The team of RICS qualified surveyors, NAVA and financial services professionals have significant experience and expertise in accounts receivable, inventory, machinery and equipment, property and intellectual property assets.