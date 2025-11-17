Nations Capital Appointed Exclusive Agent to Manage Rock Hard Cementing Asset Sale

Houston, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nations Capital (NCI), a Gordon Brothers company and asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, has been appointed as the exclusive sales agent to Rock Hard Cementing, LLC to manage the sale of its assets following the company’s decision to cease operations and the retirement of CEO Shane Ailport after more than 40 years in the oilfield services industry.

The sale will include over 100 high-quality, well-maintained assets, featuring body load cementing double pumpers, body load cement single pumpers, bulk trailers, coiled tubing units, acid pumps, tractors, light duties, three bulk plants and a range of inventory including tools, lab equipment and additives, along with other related support equipment located in Glenrock, Wyoming. Nations Capital will conduct a private treaty sale with a bid closing date to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re proud to partner with Rock Hard Cementing to manage the sale of these assets as Shane transitions into retirement after four decades of service to the oilfield industry,” said Wes Hardee, Director at Nations Capital. “Through our strategic private sale process, we’ll ensure maximum market exposure and deliver strong results for Rock Hard Cementing’s asset base.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve our customers and community over the years,” said Shane Ailport, President at Rock Hard Cementing, LLC. “We’ve chosen to partner with Nations Capital because they understand the value of our assets and will ensure a competitive sale that delivers the highest recovery.”

For more information or sale inquiries, please contact Wes Hardee at whardee@nationscapitalinc.com.

About Nations Capital (NCI)

Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers company, is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth. Nations Capital is frequently recognized as an industry leader in its field and consistently provides tailored solutions to its clients in a time of change. Nations Capital is headquartered in Ohio with facility locations throughout North America. For more information, please visit our website at www.nationscapitalinc.com.

About Rock Hard Cementing, LLC

Rock Hard Cementing, LLC was a leading land-based, pressure pumping cement and acidizing service provider operating in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Attachments