Codetta Bio to Launch Concerto™ System at AACR 2025 with Exhibitor Spotlight Presentation

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codetta Bio, a leader in multi-omics innovation, today announced its presence at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, where the company will officially launch the Concerto™ System, the first platform to enable simultaneous, quantitative measurement of proteins, DNA, and RNA from a single sample.

Attendees can learn about the Concerto™ System at booth #2445 in the exhibit hall, and during an Exhibitor Spotlight Presentation:

ESP2B – Redefining Multi-Omics with Codetta Bio: Quantifying Proteins and Nucleic Acids from the Same Sample in One Seamless Workflow

Sunday, April 27, 2025

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Spotlight Theater B – South Hall A

Featuring Codetta Bio Co-Founder J. Michael Ramsey

The Concerto™ System introduces a first-of-its-kind multiplexed, multi-omic digital detection platform, enabling real-time, high-plex quantification of DNA, RNA, and protein biomarkers from a single sample—all on one chip.

"I'm thrilled to announce the official launch of the Codetta Bio Concerto™ System at AACR 2025," said Jacques Corriveau, CEO of Codetta Bio. "With the Concerto™ System, researchers can simultaneously measure dozens of analytes—combining the sensitivity and specificity of gold-standard methods like ELISA, qPCR, and immunoassays, but with dramatically improved throughput, speed, and simplicity.

No complex workflows. No multi-instrument setups. Just harmonized, actionable insights—delivered fast."

Codetta’s platform is designed to accelerate discovery and clinical translation by integrating multiple biomarker classes into a single, unified assay—reducing sample usage, improving efficiency, and delivering deeper molecular insights. Its launch at AACR marks a major milestone in the evolution of multi-omics technologies and their impact on oncology, immunology, and precision medicine.

Visit booth #2445 to explore the technology, meet Codetta’s scientific and commercial teams, and learn how to be among the first to access the Concerto™ System.

About Codetta Bio

Codetta Bio is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individual health and wellness.

At Codetta Bio™, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, our technology requires only one instrument for the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.