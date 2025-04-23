WaveMaker Enhances Custom Mobile App Experiences for Influencer MVNOs Through AT&T Collaboration

Dallas, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, Inc., a leading provider of a modern, AI-powered studio for accelerating high-quality web and mobile experiences, today announced the release of a consumer-focused mobile app studio designed specifically for influencers aiming to create branded, mobile-first wireless businesses.

Integrating with high-performance MVNx APIs and collaborating on a go-to-market strategy with AT&T (NYSE:T), WaveMaker’s influencer app studio aligns with AT&T’s larger mission of empowering emerging wireless disruptors and influencers to enhance customer experiences and user engagement via culturally relevant channels.

“Creating engagement and appeal with the TikTok and Instagram generation of users is a high bar for any new consumer mobile app. And it’s no different for an influencer branded app with embedded wireless plans - even if the influencer has millions of followers,” said Vikram Srivats, Chief Commercial Officer at WaveMaker. “The app studio product addresses the holy trifecta of conceiving and engineering a brand embodied app with allure, doing it in days and weeks as opposed to months, and being able to deploy and sustain it at consumer scale without heavy IT investment.”

“As AT&T continues to evolve and tap emerging distribution opportunities with digital disruptors, we see tremendous potential in enabling influencers to create new, additional value for their followers by offering ’embedded wireless’ within their branded experiences,” said William Traylor, Vice President and Head of AT&T’s MVNx Product, 5G Platforms and Ecosystem. “WaveMaker’s app studio launch is a big leap forward, providing robust UI/UX flexibility for emerging MVNx players using AT&T’s class-leading 5G network.”

The influencer app studio uses the modern React Native technology framework and home-grown AutoCode AI/ML tooling for generating pixel perfect UI from Figma designs. It offers a full experience-as-a-service for quickly, easily and inexpensively assembling classy and compelling mobile apps. Feeds, premium content, events, sweepstakes, merchandise, streaks, phone plans, checkout and other features can be quickly composed from out-of-the-box “prefabs”. Combined with available rich brand-specific themes, fonts, colors and designs, influencers MVNO brands can now speed up go-live, stand out and set up for success.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker provides a modern acceleration platform for high stakes application development at enterprises and ISVs. With customers in 17 countries, WaveMaker stands out for its singular focus and track record of serving professional web/mobile app developers, open standards tech stack, real code generation with zero lock-in and a simple developer-licensing model. Emphasizing our tooling for mobile, UX and DevOps, leading independent analysts have featured WaveMaker in consecutive reports and assessments in a limited worldwide club of 10 of the world’s leading software companies for application development tooling. For more information, visit https://www.wavemaker.com/