First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“I’m pleased to report that First Hawaiian Bank started 2025 with a solid quarter. Retail deposits continued to grow, net interest income rose from the prior quarter, expenses were well managed, and credit quality remained strong,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Despite the current economic uncertainty, our customers can be confident in the strength of our balance sheet, our solid capital position, and our deep roots in the community, which provide the stability and reliability that define us.”

On April 22, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $59.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases declined $115.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits declined $106.4 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.08%
  • Recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $115.2 million, or 0.8%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $106.4 million, or 0.5%, from $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $160.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to $158.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.1 million compared to noninterest income of $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.2% and 65.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.0% and 18.9% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025, compared with 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased 974 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $25.66 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024  2024 
Operating Results:          
Net interest income $ 160,526 $158,753  $154,427 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   10,500  (750)  6,300 
Noninterest income   50,477  29,376   51,371 
Noninterest expense   123,560  124,143   128,813 
Net income   59,248  52,496   54,220 
Basic earnings per share   0.47  0.41   0.42 
Diluted earnings per share   0.47  0.41   0.42 
Dividends declared per share   0.26  0.26   0.26 
Dividend payout ratio   55.32% 63.41 % 61.90%
Performance Ratios(1):          
Net interest margin   3.08% 3.03 % 2.91%
Efficiency ratio   58.22% 65.51 % 62.15%
Return on average total assets   1.01% 0.88 % 0.90%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   1.05% 0.92 % 0.94%
Return on average total stockholders' equity   9.09% 7.94 % 8.73%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)   14.59% 12.78 % 14.53%
Average Balances:          
Average loans and leases $ 14,309,998 $14,276,107  $14,312,563 
Average earning assets   21,169,194  21,079,951   21,481,890 
Average assets   23,890,459  23,795,735   24,187,207 
Average deposits   20,354,040  20,249,573   20,571,930 
Average stockholders' equity   2,641,978  2,629,600   2,496,840 
Market Value Per Share:          
Closing   24.44  25.95   21.96 
High   28.28  28.80   23.12 
Low   23.95  22.08   20.37 


           
  As of As of As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,320,208 
Total assets   23,744,958  23,828,186  24,279,186 
Total deposits   20,215,816  20,322,216  20,669,481 
Short-term borrowings   250,000  250,000  500,000 
Total stockholders' equity   2,648,852  2,617,486  2,513,761 
           
Per Share of Common Stock:          
Book value $ 21.07 $20.70 $19.66 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)   13.15  12.83  11.88 
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases   0.14% 0.14% 0.13%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases   1.17% 1.11% 1.12%
           
Capital Ratios:          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio   12.93% 12.80% 12.55%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio   12.93% 12.80% 12.55%
Total Capital Ratio   14.17% 13.99% 13.75%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio   9.01% 9.14% 8.80%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   11.16% 10.98% 10.35%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   7.27% 7.10% 6.52%
           
Non-Financial Data:          
Number of branches   48  48  50 
Number of ATMs   273  273  275 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees   1,995  1,997  2,065 

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

          
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024  2024
Interest income         
Loans and lease financing $ 192,102 $198,347  $199,844
Available-for-sale investment securities   13,150  12,767   14,546
Held-to-maturity investment securities   16,647  17,071   17,793
Other   13,251  11,977   12,769
Total interest income   235,150  240,162   244,952
Interest expense         
Deposits   71,709  78,465   84,143
Short-term borrowings   2,599  2,685   5,953
Other   316  259   429
Total interest expense   74,624  81,409   90,525
Net interest income   160,526  158,753   154,427
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   10,500  (750)  6,300
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   150,026  159,503   148,127
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,535  7,968   7,546
Credit and debit card fees   14,474  14,834   16,173
Other service charges and fees   12,167  13,132   9,904
Trust and investment services income   9,370  9,449   10,354
Bank-owned life insurance   4,371  5,713   4,286
Investment securities gains (losses), net   37  (26,171)  
Other   2,523  4,451   3,108
Total noninterest income   50,477  29,376   51,371
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits   60,104  59,003   59,262
Contracted services and professional fees   14,839  14,472   15,739
Occupancy   8,100  7,708   6,941
Equipment   13,871  14,215   13,413
Regulatory assessment and fees   3,823  3,745   8,120
Advertising and marketing   2,179  1,529   2,612
Card rewards program   7,919  7,926   8,508
Other   12,725  15,545   14,218
Total noninterest expense   123,560  124,143   128,813
Income before provision for income taxes   76,943  64,736   70,685
Provision for income taxes   17,695  12,240   16,465
Net income $ 59,248 $52,496  $54,220
Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $0.41  $0.42
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $0.41  $0.42
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares   126,281,802  127,350,626   127,707,354
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares   127,166,932  128,167,502   128,217,689


          
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 March 31,
2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $ 240,738  $258,057  $202,121 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   1,073,841   912,133   1,072,145 
Investment securities:         
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024)   1,858,428   1,926,516   2,159,338 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024)   3,724,908   3,790,650   3,988,011 
Loans held for sale   1,547       
Loans and leases   14,293,036   14,408,258   14,320,208 
Less: allowance for credit losses   166,612   160,393   159,836 
Net loans and leases   14,126,424   14,247,865   14,160,372 
          
Premises and equipment, net   292,576   288,530   281,181 
Accrued interest receivable   78,973   79,979   85,715 
Bank-owned life insurance   495,567   491,890   484,193 
Goodwill   995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights   4,926   5,078   5,533 
Other assets   851,538   831,996   845,085 
Total assets $ 23,744,958  $23,828,186  $24,279,186 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing $ 13,330,265  $13,347,068  $13,620,928 
Noninterest-bearing   6,885,551   6,975,148   7,048,553 
Total deposits   20,215,816   20,322,216   20,669,481 
Short-term borrowings   250,000   250,000   500,000 
Retirement benefits payable   96,241   97,135   102,242 
Other liabilities   534,049   541,349   493,702 
Total liabilities   21,096,106   21,210,700   21,765,425 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024)   1,421   1,417   1,417 
Additional paid-in capital   2,564,408   2,560,380   2,551,488 
Retained earnings   960,337   934,048   858,494 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (433,769)  (463,994)  (523,780)
Treasury stock (16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024)   (443,545)  (414,365)  (373,858)
Total stockholders' equity   2,648,852   2,617,486   2,513,761 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,744,958  $23,828,186  $24,279,186 


                          
Average Balances and Interest Rates                       Table 4
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,171.1 $ 12.8  4.44%$948.9 $11.3 4.75%$858.6 $11.6 5.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable   1,891.4   13.2  2.79  1,987.7  12.7 2.56  2,210.6  14.5 2.63 
Non-Taxable   1.4    5.52  1.4   5.30  1.8   5.61 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable   3,164.0   13.6  1.72  3,224.8  13.9 1.72  3,416.4  14.6 1.71 
Non-Taxable   599.0   3.7  2.51  601.7  3.9 2.56  603.4  4.0 2.65 
Total Investment Securities   5,655.8   30.5  2.16  5,815.6  30.5 2.10  6,232.2  33.1 2.13 
Loans Held for Sale   0.3    6.28  1.3   5.75  0.7   6.92 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial   2,196.8   33.6  6.20  2,157.8  35.2 6.50  2,164.9  37.2 6.92 
Commercial real estate   4,420.1   66.5  6.10  4,333.1  68.9 6.33  4,323.5  70.1 6.53 
Construction   937.0   15.4  6.67  990.7  17.4 6.99  924.7  17.4 7.55 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage   4,150.3   40.9  3.94  4,183.5  40.8 3.90  4,264.1  42.0 3.94 
Home equity line   1,149.8   13.1  4.61  1,157.1  13.3 4.55  1,172.1  12.0 4.13 
Consumer   1,019.5   18.9  7.53  1,033.2  19.0 7.29  1,083.5  18.1 6.71 
Lease financing   436.5   4.3  3.99  420.7  4.4 4.18  379.8  3.7 3.91 
Total Loans and Leases   14,310.0   192.7  5.44  14,276.1  199.0 5.55  14,312.6  200.5 5.63 
Other Earning Assets   32.0   0.4  5.48  38.1  0.7 6.73  77.8  1.2 5.90 
Total Earning Assets(2)   21,169.2   236.4  4.51  21,080.0  241.5 4.56  21,481.9  246.4 4.61 
Cash and Due from Banks   235.9       226.2       244.3      
Other Assets   2,485.4       2,489.5       2,461.0      
Total Assets $ 23,890.5      $23,795.7      $24,187.2      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $ 6,232.5 $ 21.3  1.38%$5,940.3 $21.1 1.42%$6,059.7 $23.4 1.56%
Money Market   3,922.2   23.0  2.38  4,053.6  26.6 2.61  3,944.9  28.8 2.94 
Time   3,317.1   27.4  3.36  3,362.0  30.8 3.64  3,325.3  31.9 3.86 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   13,471.8   71.7  2.16  13,355.9  78.5 2.34  13,329.9  84.1 2.54 
Other Short-Term Borrowings   250.0   2.6  4.22  250.0  2.7 4.27  500.0  6.0 4.79 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   27.5   0.3  4.67  25.3  0.2 4.07  33.0  0.4 5.22 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,749.3   74.6  2.20  13,631.2  81.4 2.38  13,862.9  90.5 2.63 
Net Interest Income    $ 161.8      $160.1      $155.9   
Interest Rate Spread(3)        2.31%      2.18%      1.98%
Net Interest Margin(4)        3.08%      3.03%      2.91%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits   6,882.2       6,893.7       7,242.0      
Other Liabilities   617.0       641.2       585.5      
Stockholders' Equity   2,642.0       2,629.6       2,496.8      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,890.5      $23,795.7      $24,187.2      

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 5
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  Compared to December 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.3  $ (0.8) $ 1.5 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.6)   1.1    0.5 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.3)      (0.3)
Non-Taxable      (0.2)   (0.2)
Total Investment Securities   (0.9)   0.9    
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   0.5    (2.1)   (1.6)
Commercial real estate   0.9    (3.3)   (2.4)
Construction   (1.1)   (0.9)   (2.0)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (0.3)   0.4    0.1 
Home equity line   (0.2)      (0.2)
Consumer   (0.4)   0.3    (0.1)
Lease financing   0.1    (0.2)   (0.1)
Total Loans and Leases   (0.5)   (5.8)   (6.3)
Other Earning Assets   (0.1)   (0.2)   (0.3)
Total Change in Interest Income   0.8    (5.9)   (5.1)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   0.9    (0.7)   0.2 
Money Market   (1.0)   (2.6)   (3.6)
Time   (0.5)   (2.9)   (3.4)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   (0.6)   (6.2)   (6.8)
Other Short-Term Borrowings      (0.1)   (0.1)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities      0.1    0.1 
Total Change in Interest Expense   (0.6)   (6.2)   (6.8)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.4  $ 0.3  $ 1.7 

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  Compared to March 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.7  $ (2.5) $ 1.2 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (2.2)   0.9    (1.3)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (1.1)   0.1    (1.0)
Non-Taxable      (0.3)   (0.3)
Total Investment Securities   (3.3)   0.7    (2.6)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   0.5    (4.1)   (3.6)
Commercial real estate   1.5    (5.1)   (3.6)
Construction   0.2    (2.2)   (2.0)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (1.1)      (1.1)
Home equity line   (0.2)   1.3    1.1 
Consumer   (1.2)   2.0    0.8 
Lease financing   0.5    0.1    0.6 
Total Loans and Leases   0.2    (8.0)   (7.8)
Other Earning Assets   (0.7)   (0.1)   (0.8)
Total Change in Interest Income   (0.1)   (9.9)   (10.0)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   0.7    (2.8)   (2.1)
Money Market   (0.2)   (5.6)   (5.8)
Time   (0.1)   (4.4)   (4.5)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   0.4    (12.8)   (12.4)
Other Short-Term Borrowings   (2.7)   (0.7)   (3.4)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.1)      (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense   (2.4)   (13.5)   (15.9)
Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.3  $ 3.6  $ 5.9 

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


          
Loans and Leases        Table 7
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Commercial and industrial $ 2,261,394 $2,247,428 $2,189,875
Commercial real estate   4,367,433  4,463,992  4,301,300
Construction   954,072  918,326  972,517
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   4,129,518  4,168,154  4,242,502
Home equity line   1,144,895  1,151,739  1,165,778
Total residential   5,274,413  5,319,893  5,408,280
Consumer   998,325  1,023,969  1,054,227
Lease financing   437,399  434,650  394,009
Total loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,320,208


          
Deposits        Table 8
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Demand $ 6,885,551 $6,975,148 $7,048,553
Savings   6,110,796  6,021,364  6,277,679
Money Market   3,865,203  4,027,334  4,059,204
Time   3,354,266  3,298,370  3,284,045
Total Deposits $ 20,215,816 $20,322,216 $20,669,481


          
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More        Table 9
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Non-Performing Assets         
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $ $329 $942
Commercial real estate   216  411  2,953
Construction   375    
Total Commercial Loans   591  740  3,895
Residential Loans:         
Residential mortgage   12,809  12,768  7,777
Home equity line   6,788  7,171  6,345
Total Residential Loans   19,597  19,939  14,122
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases   20,188  20,679  18,017
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 20,188 $20,679 $18,017
          
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $ 740 $1,432 $529
Construction    536  606
Total Commercial Loans   740  1,968  1,135
Residential mortgage   1,008  1,317  359
Consumer   2,554  2,734  2,126
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,302 $6,019 $3,620
          
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,293,036 $14,408,258 $14,320,208


           
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10
  For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2024  
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 193,240  $197,397  $192,138  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off          
Commercial and industrial   (1,459)  (851)  (909) 
Home equity line   (14)       
Consumer   (5,025)  (4,774)  (4,854) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (6,498)  (5,625)  (5,763) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off          
Commercial Loans:          
Commercial and industrial   403   298   211  
Commercial real estate   251        
Total Commercial Loans   654   298   211  
Residential Loans:          
Residential mortgage   20   30   30  
Home equity line   64   32   44  
Total Residential Loans   84   62   74  
Consumer   1,979   1,858   1,689  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off   2,717   2,218   1,974  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (3,781)  (3,407)  (3,789) 
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses   10,500   (750)  6,300  
Balance at End of Period $ 199,959  $193,240  $194,649  
Components:          
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 166,612  $160,393  $159,836  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   33,347   32,847   34,813  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 199,959  $193,240  $194,649  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,309,998  $14,276,107  $14,312,563  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)   0.11 % 0.09 % 0.11 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding   1.17 % 1.11 % 1.12 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  8.25x  7.76x  8.87x 


(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

                            
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 11
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $ 19,578 $ 173,435 $ 68,842 $ 172,494 $ 220,547 $ 268,053 $ 1,148,880 $ 20,009 $ 2,091,838
Special Mention   364   916   2,250   3,353   58   1,229   41,972     50,142
Substandard         7,948   26   1,238   24,836     34,048
Other (1)   8,099   12,828   7,983   6,045   2,255   2,105   46,051     85,366
Total Commercial and Industrial   28,041   187,179   79,075   189,840   222,886   272,625   1,261,739   20,009   2,261,394
Current period gross charge-offs     43   95   179   356   779   7     1,459
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   105,358   291,863   384,491   796,202   632,631   1,889,571   100,071   7,645   4,207,832
Special Mention     8,979   2,235   7,483   41,397   22,702   11,747     94,543
Substandard         54,918   1,007   9,003       64,928
Other (1)             130       130
Total Commercial Real Estate   105,358   300,842   386,726   858,603   675,035   1,921,406   111,818   7,645   4,367,433
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   4,610   122,410   198,780   353,108   162,361   52,233   22,934     916,436
Special Mention             147       147
Other (1)   522   14,134   8,910   8,500   1,553   3,177   693     37,489
Total Construction   5,132   136,544   207,690   361,608   163,914   55,557   23,627     954,072
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   69,731   94,965   99,259   56,228   13,304   98,262       431,749
Special Mention       226     195         421
Substandard     4,411   526   292           5,229
Total Lease Financing   69,731   99,376   100,011   56,520   13,499   98,262       437,399
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Total Commercial Lending $ 208,262 $ 723,941 $ 773,502 $ 1,466,571 $ 1,075,334 $ 2,347,850 $ 1,397,184 $ 27,654 $ 8,020,298
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 43 $ 95 $ 179 $ 356 $ 779 $ 7 $ $ 1,459

(continued)

                            
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $ 41,949 $ 161,436 $ 183,292 $ 482,310 $ 933,384 $ 1,578,605 $ $ $ 3,380,976
680 - 739   4,088   18,218   34,761   65,347   101,230   192,602       416,246
620 - 679   734   1,714   3,922   23,196   18,793   51,826       100,185
550 - 619       817   6,495   7,696   17,224       32,232
Less than 550       731   771   2,253   7,503       11,258
No Score (3)     13,199   6,330   16,757   9,837   50,065       96,188
Other (2)   759   8,020   11,914   16,416   14,182   37,781   3,361     92,433
Total Residential Mortgage   47,530   202,587   241,767   611,292   1,087,375   1,935,606   3,361     4,129,518
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater               911,857   1,404   913,261
680 - 739               169,131   1,684   170,815
620 - 679               39,262   592   39,854
550 - 619               12,077   485   12,562
Less than 550               6,645   486   7,131
No Score (3)               1,272     1,272
Total Home Equity Line               1,140,244   4,651   1,144,895
Current period gross charge-offs               14     14
                            
Total Residential Lending $ 47,530 $ 202,587 $ 241,767 $ 611,292 $ 1,087,375 $ 1,935,606 $ 1,143,605 $ 4,651 $ 5,274,413
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $ 14 $ $ 14
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater   32,634   80,861   58,623   73,919   37,183   15,253   93,415   112   392,000
680 - 739   19,668   66,839   41,621   38,860   18,814   9,295   84,783   515   280,395
620 - 679   6,692   31,051   16,155   17,379   8,533   6,406   50,655   793   137,664
550 - 619   596   9,333   6,584   9,663   5,434   4,471   16,458   849   53,388
Less than 550   280   3,004   4,421   5,131   3,263   2,741   5,399   508   24,747
No Score (3)   750   821   95   30     18   35,238   194   37,146
Other (2)   201       257   600   1,044   70,883     72,985
Total Consumer Lending $ 60,821 $ 191,909 $ 127,499 $ 145,239 $ 73,827 $ 39,228 $ 356,831 $ 2,971 $ 998,325
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 660 $ 481 $ 585 $ 270 $ 809 $ 1,883 $ 337 $ 5,025
                            
Total Loans and Leases $ 316,613 $ 1,118,437 $ 1,142,768 $ 2,223,102 $ 2,236,536 $ 4,322,684 $ 2,897,620 $ 35,276 $ 14,293,036
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 703 $ 576 $ 764 $ 626 $ 1,588 $ 1,904 $ 337 $ 6,498

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 
Income Statement Data:          
Net income $ 59,248 $52,496 $54,220 
           
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,641,978 $2,629,600 $2,496,840 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,646,486 $1,634,108 $1,501,348 
           
Average total assets $ 23,890,459 $23,795,735 $24,187,207 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $ 22,894,967 $22,800,243 $23,191,715 
           
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)   9.09% 7.94% 8.73%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)   14.59% 12.78% 14.53%
           
Return on average total assets(1)   1.01% 0.88% 0.90%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.05% 0.92% 0.94%


           
          
  As of As of As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2024 
Balance Sheet Data:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,648,852 $2,617,486 $2,513,761 
Less: goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,653,360 $1,621,994 $1,518,269 
           
Total assets $ 23,744,958 $23,828,186 $24,279,186 
Less: goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $ 22,749,466 $22,832,694 $23,283,694 
           
Shares outstanding   125,692,598  126,422,898  127,841,908 
           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   11.16% 10.98% 10.35%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.27% 7.10% 6.52%
           
Book value per share $ 21.07 $20.70 $19.66 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.15 $12.83 $11.88 

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.


