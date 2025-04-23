Bionano Announces Publication Showing OGM can Provide an Accurate and Cost-Effective Solution for Sizing Large Repeat Expansions in Constitutional Genetic Disease

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a peer-reviewed publication in Genome Research demonstrating that optical genome Mapping (OGM) can be an accurate, cost-effective method for detecting and sizing large repeat expansions, which are a class of structural variation (SV) linked to as many as 40 genetic disorders. Led by Alexander Hoischen and researchers at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands, the study provides one of the most comprehensive evaluations to date of OGM as a single workflow for characterizing large repeat expansions. Researchers evaluated 85 subjects containing known pathogenic expansions in three genes, DMPK (associated with myotonic dystrophy (DM) type 1), CNBP (associated with DM type 2), and RFC1 (associated with cerebellar ataxia, neuropathy, and vestibular areflexia syndrome (CANVAS)). DM is a genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting, affecting both skeletal and smooth muscles and CANVAS is a genetic condition characterized by progressive loss of coordination, sensory nerve damage, and impaired balance reflexes.

Key Findings:

High detection accuracy: OGM identified 84 out of 85 (98.8%) pathogenic repeat expansions.





OGM identified 84 out of 85 (98.8%) pathogenic repeat expansions. No apparent upper size limit: OGM measured accurately the repeat sizes, even for extremely long expansions exceeding 7,000 repeat units.





OGM measured accurately the repeat sizes, even for extremely long expansions exceeding 7,000 repeat units. Somatic instability revealed: Evidence of somatic instability in 36 out of 85 samples, with variability observed in 30% of DMPK samples, 92% of CNBP samples, and 16% of RFC1 samples. These findings provide new insights into the unpredictable nature of these disorders.





Evidence of somatic instability in 36 out of 85 samples, with variability observed in 30% of DMPK samples, 92% of CNBP samples, and 16% of RFC1 samples. These findings provide new insights into the unpredictable nature of these disorders. Single technique workflow: Unlike traditional methods that require multiple gene-specific assays, OGM delivers a single, comprehensive assay that detects large repeat expansions across multiple loci, potentially reducing turnaround times and lowering costs.



This publication appears alongside two other OGM studies in Part II of a series released by Genome Research focusing on long-read methods such as OGM and long-read sequencing (LRS) for genome analysis. In an accompanying editorial, the editors of the series describe how OGM has the potential to address long-standing challenges in genome analysis, from structural variation to paralog resolution and repeat expansion detection, sizing and evaluation of their somatic instability.

“Repeat expansions are a clinically relevant class of structural variations (SVs). Their size, stability and variability make them challenging to analyze using conventional methods such as PCR, Southern blotting and next-generation sequencing (NGS). LRS may be useful, but LRS can be too costly for routine use,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and CEO of Bionano. “This study demonstrates how can OGM address a critical limitation in genome analysis and lays the foundation for researchers around the world to broaden their scope of OGM use in research to include this class of SVs, which we believe may pave the way for future development of better diagnostics and therapeutics for genetic diseases like repeat expansion disorders.”

The full research publication is available at: https://genome.cshlp.org/content/early/2025/03/19/gr.279491.124.full.pdf+html

The editorial accompanying the special issue of Genome Research is available at:

https://genome.cshlp.org/content/35/4/xi.full.pdf+html

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

