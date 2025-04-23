Wearable Devices Secures U.S. Patent for Combined Voice and Gesture Control

Newly allowed patent extends Wearable Devices’ innovative gesture technology into the domain of voice control

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has allowed its patent titled “Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device.”

This patent represents a significant advancement in the Company’s strategic intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio, strengthening global protection for its core innovations in wearable bio-potential sensors. The Company’s IP strategy includes patent families designed to protect a wide spectrum of future applications, ensuring agility in response to emerging global market needs.

The newly allowed patent enables the integration of gesture recognition with voice control interfaces, introducing personalization features, and combining both neural and voice-based user authentication. This creates a more seamless, secure, and intuitive human-machine interaction.

The patented technology enables intuitive, hands-free interaction across a wide range of applications. For example, users wearing AI-powered or augmented reality (“AR”) glasses can navigate maps, control audio, and access virtual assistants using natural gestures and voice commands. In smart home applications, a user can use their voice to select a home appliance to control - such as the TV volume or air conditioning temperature - and then use subtle gestures to fine-tune the settings. In multi-user environments, such as smart homes or shared AR systems, the device intelligently recognizes individual users through unique gesture and voice signatures, delivering personalized experiences. In clinical or surgical settings, medical professionals can interact with digital interfaces - scrolling, zooming, or switching views - without compromising sterility, using only in-air gestures and voice cues.

“Voice control is an essential interface for smart environments, but it often lacks the precision, personalization and the security users need,” said Guy Wagner, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices. “By integrating voice and gesture-based interaction along with neural and voice-based user authentication, we’re bridging that gap, enabling users not only initiate actions by voice but also to fine-tune and personalize device behavior through intuitive gestures. This combination introduces a new dimension of seamless, secure, and intelligent human-computer interaction.”



About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

