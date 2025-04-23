Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Hit USD 829.78 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer and Autoimmune Disease Cases – SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Immunotherapy Drugs Market was estimated at USD 246.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 829.78 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Immunotherapy Drugs Market is witnessing tremendous growth, fueled by the growing incidence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, as well as advances in targeted therapies. The growing use of monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and personalized immunotherapies is driving this growth. These drugs provide promising solutions for patients with fewer side effects than conventional therapies, which is further driving market growth. Advances in research and government initiatives are also driving the creation of new immunotherapeutic drugs.





The U.S. Immunotherapy Drugs Market was estimated at USD 90.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 292.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The United States is the leader in North America's immunotherapy drugs market and commands a strong share of the regional market. The country is leading due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high investment in research and development, and the existence of large-scale pharmaceutical firms. The U.S. remains at the forefront in the approval and development of innovative immunotherapy medications, further confirming its leadership position in the market.

Key Immunotherapy Drugs Companies Profiled in the Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Opdivo)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda)

Roche Holding AG (Tecentriq)

AstaZeneca (Imfinzi)

Pfizer Inc. (Bavencio)

Eli Lilly and Company (Cyramza)

Novartis AG (Kymriah)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Yescarta)

Johnson & Johnson (Darzalex)

Sanofi (Sarclisa)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Libtayo)

Amgen Inc. (Blincyto)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Adcetris)

Incyte Corporation (Opzelura)

Seagen Inc. (Padcev)

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 246.00 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 829.78 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type, Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Dominates the Immunotherapy Drugs Market

In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment dominated the immunotherapy drugs market with 74.4% market share on account of their established effectiveness in curing different types of cancers, autoimmune disorders, and other long-term ailments. mAbs provide targeted therapy, enhancing the efficacy of treatment with reduced side effects in contrast to conventional therapies. mAbs are used extensively in the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis. The presence of multiple FDA-approved mAbs, drug development progress, and increasing usage in clinical practice further boosted the dominance of the segment. Moreover, the ongoing pipeline of mAb-based drugs supports their continued market leadership.

By Indication, Cancer Segment Dominates the Immunotherapy Drugs Market, Infectious Diseases Segment to Register Fastest Growth

The cancer segment dominated the immunotherapy drugs market with 88.3% market share in 2023 because of the wide incidence of cancer globally and the resultant growing demand for effective, targeted treatments. Immunotherapy has emerged as a pillar of cancer therapy, with significant advantages in survival rates and fewer side effects over conventional chemotherapy. The increasing concern for the potential of immunotherapy, along with considerable developments in monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and CAR T-cell therapy, has fuelled the market for cancer indications. The increasing incidence of cancer cases, such as lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, has also further fueled demand for new and effective immunotherapies, boosting market dominance.

The infectious diseases segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the immunotherapy drugs market over the forecast period, with the growing global concerns regarding infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis, and bacterial infections. The continued research and development on immunotherapies against infectious diseases, like vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and immune modulators, is accelerating. With the increasing global burden of infectious diseases and the shortcomings of conventional treatments, immunotherapy is poised to provide a solution by boosting the immune response of the body. In addition, advances in immunotherapy research as well as regulatory approvals are driving the uptake of these therapies, further propelling growth in the infectious diseases market.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulator

Vaccine

By Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

North America Dominates the Immunotherapy Drugs Market, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Immunotherapy Drugs market with around 47% market share in 2023 on account of its sophisticated healthcare system, high expenditure on healthcare, and first-mover advantage in embracing state-of-the-art treatments. The United States, specifically, boasts top pharma giants and research centers that are spearheading the innovation of new immunotherapies, including monoclonal antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors. Well-developed regulatory systems, government initiatives for cancer research, and the growing incidence of cancer add to the dominance of the market in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth in the Immunotherapy Drugs Market due to growing health expenditures, healthcare access expansion, and a higher cancer burden. Nations such as India and China are enhancing the quality of medical infrastructure, promoting increased uptake of novel therapies. Besides this, higher awareness regarding the benefits of immunotherapy, governmental policies, and a high-performing regional pharmaceutical sector also push market growth. Asia-Pacific's huge population base also plays a role in increased demand for cancer therapies, driving growth.





