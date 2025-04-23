Wix Introduces Adaptive Content Feature with AI to Personalize Web Experiences for Site Visitors

Users can create websites that adapt in real-time, providing unique messaging and content tailored to each individual site visitor

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of its AI-powered adaptive content application, designed to personalize website experiences for site visitors by generating dynamic content based on visitor characteristics and instructions, ultimately enhancing engagement and user experience.

The app leverages session details from the website to dynamically generate new content based on predefined criteria and user instructions. This allows users to determine the specific elements that influence the content’s adaptiveness, such as the visitor's device, country, language, or whether the visitor is a returning user. They can also provide particular directives, like instructions to create engaging and sales-oriented content, guiding the AI in crafting a personalized narrative. Additionally, users can simulate different text variations easily, enabling them to visualize how the adjusted text may appear to different potential website visitors based on their selected settings before making it public.

Users can access the adaptive content app through the Wix Editor and Wix Studio, App Market or Dashboard by searching for "adaptive" in the App Market. Once the app is installed, they can set the adaptive logic by selecting from a variety of pre-defined function templates that connect to the app’s back-end capabilities. By clicking on “Set Conditions” users are prompted with a pop-up to define the logic and conditions that would determine how content should be adapted.

“Website personalization is now essential for delivering the relevant, engaging experiences today's consumers expect,” said Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalize. “This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalize the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers. As a result, businesses can deliver engaging, personalized experiences that resonate with their audience, ultimately driving higher engagement rates and creating greater monetization opportunities.”

The adaptive content application complements recently released Wix Functions and Wix Automations . These tools automate AI-driven content generation and real-time customization while managing ongoing tasks and overcoming the limitations of traditional personalization tools that require heavy manual setup. This comprehensive suite helps businesses effortlessly optimize their operations for enhanced efficiency, while ensuring a seamless visitor experience without performance drawbacks like increased load times.

The adaptive content application is available to Wix and Wix Studio users globally in English, gradually rolling out in additional languages.





1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

