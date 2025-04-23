Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) Announces Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Enterprise AR Research Report

BOSTON, MA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced the Low-Code/No-Code Solutions for Enterprise AR research report. The report explores how low-code and no-code platforms reshape the enterprise AR landscape by enabling faster, more scalable AR development without requiring extensive programming skills. It equips decision-makers with tools and insights to make informed choices based on their organization’s goals, capabilities, and long-term AR strategy.

“As AR gains traction across industries, enterprises seek more accessible ways to create and deploy immersive experiences. Traditional AR development often requires deep technical knowledge, costly resources, and lengthy timelines — barriers that have limited adoption-to-pilots, proofs-of-concept, and wider deployments,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. “Low-code and no-code platforms offer a practical and promising entry point for enterprises looking to adopt AR, especially for teams with limited technical resources.”

The report:

Introduces the core concepts of low-code and no-code platforms and explains how they intersect with AR technologies.

Maps the low-code and no-code to-full-code spectrum, helping organizations understand usability, customization, scalability, and security trade-offs.

Provides industry case studies across manufacturing, healthcare, education, and marketing, demonstrating successful enterprise adoption.

Offers a decision matrix to help organizations evaluate platform suitability for AR needs.

Highlights both the opportunities and potential pitfalls of low-code and no-code solutions, such as superficial deployments, technical limitations, and long-term scalability concerns.

This complete and detailed report was prepared by AREA member Avrio Analytics, under contract with the AREA.

