Aqua Security Launches Industry’s First Container Security Risk Assessment

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced the launch of the Container Security Risk Assessment (CSRA) , the industry’s first and only free assessment focused on uncovering real-world risks in running containerized environments. This new offering delivers a unique view into runtime behavior, arming security teams with the insight needed to identify, prioritize, and reduce risk based on actual production data, not assumptions or static scans.

The CSRA leverages Aqua’s proven behavioral detection engine and recognized industry leadership in container security, built on a decade of proprietary cloud native threat research, to provide organizations with a clear profile and evaluation of their runtime security environment. Unlike traditional tools that only scan for vulnerabilities pre-deployment, CSRA analyzes what’s really happening in production, where attackers increasingly target cloud workloads.

“Runtime is the new battleground for cloud native threats. Our CSRA offering is designed to help organizations cut through the noise and zero in on what truly matters in production,” said Gilad Elyashar, Chief Product Officer at Aqua Security. “By making this available for free, we’re giving security teams a way to quickly profile their highest-risk workloads without slowing down development.”

Aqua’s CSRA provides deep insight into containerized environments by identifying anomalous behavior, potential misconfigurations, and active threats using telemetry from Aqua’s runtime agents. Security teams receive a comprehensive report that includes an executive summary, risk dashboards, a 0–100 risk score, detailed findings, and tailored, actionable recommendations benchmarked against industry standards.

Aqua’s CSRA enables organizations to:

Gain visibility into real-world application behavior in production

Focus on the 0.001% of events that matter with rich behavioral context

Leverage Aqua’s research and threat intelligence to detect malicious activity

Reduce application risk by 40–50% through targeted remediation

“Security teams are flooded with alerts, but lack the context needed to act decisively—especially in runtime,” said Moshe Weis, CISO at Aqua Security. “CSRA brings that context to the forefront. It’s fast, insightful, and actionable, and it represents our commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of emerging threats.”

This launch comes as container adoption continues to accelerate across industries. According to industry data, attacks on container environments have risen nearly 400% in the past year alone. These attacks increasingly target runtime, exploiting configuration drift, workload misbehavior, and dynamic infrastructure that traditional security tools fail to cover.

Key benefits of Aqua’s Container Security Risk Assessment include:

Executive-level visibility into risk across active container workloads

Runtime anomaly detection powered by Aqua’s behavioral analysis engine

Practical remediation steps prioritized by risk impact and urgency

Alignment to compliance standards and audit requirements

Comparative benchmarking against industry peers



The CSRA news follows Aqua’s recent announcement that the company has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization status and is listed in the FedRAMP marketplace.

The CSRA is available immediately and can be requested through Aqua Security representatives. Learn more at our blog .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere—from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel, protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .