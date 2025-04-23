SEALSQ Presents Quantum AI “QAI” Framework at United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Event

Geneva, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Video of Carlos Moreira’s presentation at the UN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwztXzHBALk

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced the introduction of a revolutionary Quantum AI (QAI) Framework at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) “AI for One Humanity” event in Geneva, a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital technology. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the global effort to align the exponential advances in quantum computing and AI with fundamental human rights, ethical governance, and digital trust.

SEALSQ, a global leader in the development of post-quantum hardware and software security solutions, has been pioneering technologies that anticipate the imminent risks posed by quantum computers. These powerful machines, still in their early stages, hold the potential to render today’s encryption obsolete. SEALSQ’s vision is clear: ensure the security and integrity of digital infrastructure in a world where quantum capabilities and AI are rapidly converging. The QAI Framework introduced at the UNAOC gathering is a testament to that commitment.

The QAI Framework is the result of SEALSQ’s multi-disciplinary efforts to combine the strength of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with the adaptability and intelligence of AI. This hybrid approach is designed to secure critical infrastructures, digital identities, and sensitive communications from future threats while enhancing system efficiency, responsiveness, and resilience. The integration of AI enables real-time decision-making, cryptographic optimization, and anomaly detection, improving the robustness of cybersecurity operations at all levels — from data centers to satellites.

Speaking at the UNAOC event, Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, emphasized the transformative nature of this initiative. He noted, “We are entering the era of intelligence, where AI and quantum computing are reshaping the limits of human capability. With QAI, we are not just securing technology. We are securing humanity’s right to a safe and inclusive digital future.”

SEALSQ’s QAI Framework incorporates post-quantum encryption algorithms recently standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium. These algorithms are built to resist attacks from both classical and quantum adversaries. What makes QAI unique is its capacity to use AI techniques to dynamically fine-tune cryptographic parameters, improving speed and performance without compromising security. This is particularly relevant given that many PQC algorithms require larger key sizes and have higher computational demands than traditional cryptography. Through AI-driven optimization, QAI helps organizations navigate the trade-offs of PQC adoption while preparing for the quantum future.

Beyond its technical capabilities, QAI is rooted in a principled vision for ethical and responsible AI. The framework ensures that all deployed AI systems are developed in accordance with internationally recognized human rights standards. It emphasizes transparency, non-discrimination, and the primacy of individual dignity in automated decision-making. SEALSQ, in alignment with the vision of UNAOC, believes that technology must enhance, not diminish our shared humanity. The QAI initiative reflects a strong belief that ethical technology is not just desirable, but necessary, as societies grapple with the influence of increasingly autonomous systems.

SEALSQ also highlighted the strategic urgency of quantum preparedness. Global governments, including those of the United States, the European Union, and China, are rapidly investing in quantum technologies and establishing standards for PQC. The NSA, NIST, and CISA in the U.S. have issued detailed migration plans urging organizations to adopt post-quantum security immediately, warning that data encrypted today may be harvested and decrypted in the near future once quantum computers mature. In Europe, the EU Commission has issued a formal recommendation for PQC adoption across member states to safeguard the digital single market. Meanwhile, China continues to advance quantum communication networks and computing capabilities at a pace that raises concerns about geopolitical imbalances in cryptographic sovereignty.

This quantum arms race reinforces the need for interoperable, globally coordinated solutions like SEALSQ’s QAI. By designing systems that are compatible with international standards and that incorporate ethical AI practices, SEALSQ is contributing to a digital ecosystem where security, sovereignty, and trust coexist.

Carlos Moreira concluded his remarks at the UNAOC event with a powerful reminder, “We stand at a crossroads, facing an uncertain but exciting future. The tools we develop today will shape how we live tomorrow. With QAI, we are creating not just secure technology, but a model of cooperation, equity, and foresight. A model where humans remain at the center of intelligence.”

The QAI Framework is already being integrated into SEALSQ’s broader ecosystem of secure semiconductors, IoT platforms, digital identity tools, and satellite communications systems. The company’s close collaboration with WISeKey and its strategic involvement in the HUMAN-AI-T initiative illustrate its long-term commitment to advancing secure, ethical, and inclusive technologies.

As the world enters a new era defined by the convergence of AI and quantum computing, initiatives like SEALSQ’s QAI Framework provide a pathway toward a secure digital civilization, one where technology serves humanity, not the other way around.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.