Consolidated and audited report of AS Pro Kapital Grupp for the financial year 2024 will not be completed on time

In the financial calendar for 2025, published on 15 November 2024, AS Pro Kapital Grupp announced that consolidated audited financial statements for the financial year 2024 will be published on 25 April 2025 at the latest.

Due to the delay in auditing financial statement of one of the subsidiaries for the financial year 2024, the audit of AS Pro Kapital Grupp consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024 will be delayed and not completed on time. AS Pro Kapital Grupp will publish the consolidated audited report for the financial year 2024 as soon as possible, but not later than 30 April 2025.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee