Tealium customers achieve 25% increase in return-on-ad spend via CAPI integration capabilities

San Diego, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium is helping brands achieve an average 25% increase in return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) when utilizing its Conversions API (CAPI) integration capabilities. Being the first in the customer data platform (CDP) industry to offer these capabilities, Tealium hit a milestone of over 1,000 live CAPI connectors, supporting more brands in maximizing campaign performance and ROI.

Tealium’s server-side CAPI integrations enable secure, first-party data sharing by establishing direct, reliable connections with advertising platforms — helping brands recapture lost signals without relying on third-party cookies or outdated tracking methods.

“Tealium's CAPI integrations serve as critical infrastructure for modern data strategies in an increasingly privacy-centric landscape,” said Matt Gray, SVP of Global Partnerships at Tealium. “By delivering clean and compliant data streams, these integrations enhance measurement with quality conversion signals — boosting prediction accuracy, personalization, AI, and marketing attribution. These are essential for organizations seeking to balance digital agility, customer trust, and optimized performance, regardless of their current stage of first-party data maturity.”

Tealium partners with the world’s most prominent technology companies — including Google, Meta, Snap, and more – to provide brands with full-funnel insights and greater control over their customer data. Tealium offers more than 1,300 turnkey integrations, having the largest partner network in the CDP space.

“Tealium’s integration with Snap CAPI has allowed brands to experience significant increases in purchase attribution and value, in addition to more efficient cost-per-purchase rates,” said Mimi Liu, Product Marketing Manager at Snap. “The powerful combination creates a more reliable, privacy-compliant measurement solution that overcomes the limitations of browser restrictions and ad blockers while accelerating business results.”

To further support marketers, Tealium released the Digital Advertiser's Playbook , containing valuable insights on the evolving advertising landscape and how to leverage these powerful integrations with real-world customer case studies.

According to the report , server-side CAPI data is also essential for accelerating AI-powered campaigns by delivering accurate, high-quality signals. This data trains AI models to predict customer behavior, generate targeted ad creative, and optimize performance across channels. With Tealium, brands can activate these insights in real-time, powering smarter segmentation and campaign coordination.

