PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

23 April 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 April 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 22/04/2025

Purchase Price: £6.415		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/04/2025

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles2020
Rob Harding2020

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Ben Ford
3. Robert Harding
4. Mark Latham
5. Tanya Murphy
6. Stephen O’Neill
7. Christopher Paul
8. Anthony Sappor
9. Josephine Toolan
10. Katy Wilde
11. Nicholas Wiles
12. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. Chief Executive Officer
  12. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.41519
2.£6.41520
3.£6.41520
4.£6.41520
5.£6.41519
6.£6.41520
7.£6.41520
8.£6.41519
9.£6.415

20
10.£6.41519
11.£6.41520
12.£6.41516
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.19£6.415£121.88
2.20£6.415£128.3
3.20£6.415£128.3
4.20£6.415£128.3
5.19£6.415£121.88
6.20£6.415£128.3
7.20£6.415£128.3
8.19£6.415£121.88
9.20£6.415£128.3
10.19£6.415£121.88
11.20£6.415£128.3
12.16£6.415£102.64
e)Date of the transaction22 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Mark Latham
5. Tanya Murphy
6. Stephen O’Neill
7. Christopher Paul
8. Anthony Sappor
9. Josephine Toolan
10. Katy Wilde
11. Nicholas Wiles
12. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. Chief Executive Officer
  12. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033319
2.£0.0033320
3.£0.0033320
4.£0.0033320
5.£0.0033319
6.£0.0033320
7.£0.0033320
8.£0.0033319
9.£0.0033320
10.£0.0033319
11.£0.0033320
12.£0.0033316
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.19£0.00333£0.06
2.20£0.00333£0.07
3.20£0.00333£0.07
4.20£0.00333£0.07
5.19£0.00333£0.06
6.20£0.00333£0.07
7.20£0.00333£0.07
8.19£0.00333£0.06
9.20£0.00333£0.07
10.19£0.00333£0.06
11.20£0.00333£0.07
12.16£0.00333£0.05
e)Date of the transaction22 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

