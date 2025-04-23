China's IC Design Industry in 2025: Adapting to Constraints - China's IC Firms Shift Focus & Restructure Supply Chains

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's IC Design Industry in 2025: Market Trends and Production Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor industry remains a focal point of global attention, with China's IC design sector drawing increased scrutiny amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

This report, leveraging publicly available insights from the International Conference on Computer-Aided Design Expo (ICCAD-Expo) 2024, provides a comprehensive analysis of China's IC design industry. It examines key industry metrics, including market value, corporate structures, regional distribution, product segmentation, trade flows, and domestic self-sufficiency.

Additionally, the report explores how Chinese IC design firms are responding to technological constraints by shifting market focus and restructuring supply chains to differentiate themselves in mature process nodes and specialized application markets.



Key Topics Covered:

Development of the Chinese IC Design Industry

Market Size and Growth Trends

Comparative Analysis with Taiwan's IC Design Industry

Production and Sales Data Analysis

Growth Trends in the Number of IC Design Firms

Industry Scale and Regional Distribution

Product Structure and Application Segmentation

Key Observations on China's IC Design Industry

China's Share in Global Semiconductor Sales

Market Dynamics and Growth Trajectories

Domestic IC Self-Sufficiency Trends

Company Coverage:

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment

SMIC

