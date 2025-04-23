China's IC Design Industry in 2025: Adapting to Constraints - China's IC Firms Shift Focus & Restructure Supply Chains

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's IC Design Industry in 2025: Market Trends and Production Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semiconductor industry remains a focal point of global attention, with China's IC design sector drawing increased scrutiny amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
This report, leveraging publicly available insights from the International Conference on Computer-Aided Design Expo (ICCAD-Expo) 2024, provides a comprehensive analysis of China's IC design industry. It examines key industry metrics, including market value, corporate structures, regional distribution, product segmentation, trade flows, and domestic self-sufficiency.
Additionally, the report explores how Chinese IC design firms are responding to technological constraints by shifting market focus and restructuring supply chains to differentiate themselves in mature process nodes and specialized application markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Development of the Chinese IC Design Industry
- Market Size and Growth Trends
- Comparative Analysis with Taiwan's IC Design Industry
Production and Sales Data Analysis
- Growth Trends in the Number of IC Design Firms
- Industry Scale and Regional Distribution
- Product Structure and Application Segmentation
Key Observations on China's IC Design Industry
- China's Share in Global Semiconductor Sales
- Market Dynamics and Growth Trajectories
- Domestic IC Self-Sufficiency Trends
Company Coverage:
- Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment
- SMIC
