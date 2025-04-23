JCDecaux : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 14, 2025

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 14, 2025

Paris, April 23, 2025 - The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be broadcast on JCDecaux’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 9, 2025, in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 43.

The documents and information required under the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3 m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory was validated by the SBTi and the company joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

