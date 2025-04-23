OSE Immunotherapeutics Highlights Abstracts Selected for

Presentation at ASCO 2025

Featuring proprietary asset Tedopi® and two partnered SIRPα inhibitor assets with Boehringer Ingelheim

NANTES, France – April 23, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today announced that several abstracts highlighting the Company's innovative assets have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from June 1-5, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

The abstracts feature both proprietary and partnered assets, showcasing OSE Immunotherapeutics' commitment to advancing cancer treatment through cutting-edge research and strategic collaborations addressing multiple cancer types.

Highlights:

Proprietary Asset: Tedopi® (OSE-2101) cancer vaccine: Trial in Progress for ARTEMIA Phase 3 trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; Oral Presentation for TEDOPaM Phase 2 trial topline results in pancreatic cancer, presented by the study’s sponsor GERCOR Group.

Tedopi® (OSE-2101) cancer vaccine: Trial in Progress for ARTEMIA Phase 3 trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; Oral Presentation for TEDOPaM Phase 2 trial topline results in pancreatic cancer, presented by the study’s sponsor GERCOR Group. Partnered Assets: SIRPα antagonists BI 765063 and BI 770371, an improved next generation SIRPα inhibitor, developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim: Rapid Oral Abstracts of the Phase 1 results for BI 765063 and BI 770371 presented by Boehringer Ingelheim, OSE Immunotherapeutics’ partner.

Tedopi® (OSE-2101) cancer vaccine in ARTEMIA Phase 3 trial – OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS Abstract Number

Poster Board Number TPS8651

129a Title “Phase 3 trial of the therapeutic cancer vaccine OSE2101 versus docetaxel in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and secondary resistance to immunotherapy” Session Type and Title Poster Session – Lung Cancer — Non-Small Cell Metastatic Date and time May 31, 2025 - 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM CDT Tedopi® (OSE-2101) cancer vaccine in TEDOPaM Phase 2 trial – OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS Abstract Number 4009 Title “Maintenance with OSE2101 plus FOLFIRI vs FOLFIRI alone after FOLFIRINOX (FFX) induction in patients (Pts) with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (aPDAC): Primary endpoint results of a randomized TEDOPAM GERCOR D17-01 PRODIGE 63 trial” Session Type and Title Clinical Science Symposium – Innovative Biomarkers and Vaccines in Pancreatic Cancer Session Date and time June 2, 2025 - 8:00 AM - 9.30 AM CDT BI 770371 – Phase 1 trial - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM Abstract Number 2515 Title “An open-label, Phase I trial of the SIRPα monoclonal antibody, BI 770371, alone and in combination with ezabenlimab in patients with advanced solid tumors” Session Type and Title Rapid Oral Abstract - Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy Date and time June 1, 2025 - 11:15 AM - 12:45:PM CDT BI 765063 – Phase 1b trial - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM Abstract Number 6019 Title “An open-label, Phase Ib trial of the SIRPα inhibitor BI 765063 in combination with ezabenlimab and cetuximab in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma” Session Type and Title Rapid Oral Abstract - Head and Neck Cancer Date and time June 1, 2025 - 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM CDT

The abstract summaries will be available on ASCO website on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.





