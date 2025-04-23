LVT Launches Integration with Axon Fusus Real-Time Crime Center Technology

PHOENIX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) , the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today unveiled its integration with Axon Fusus at the Axon Week 2025 conference. LVT’s integration with Axon Fusus’ real-time crime center provides additional situational awareness to security operators and law enforcement, helping enable a more timely and optimized response to security incidents.

The integration is now live, requires no additional hardware and provides several notable benefits:

can view enabled LVT Units through Axon Fusus to stream live video, control cameras, and gain full situational awareness to execute an informed response to security incidents and protect everyone involved. Axon Fusus customers can leverage the features and functionality of their LVT investment along with real-time intelligence from integrated community cameras — without leaving the Fusus console, including streaming, camera control, and trigger deterrence actions to execute an informed response to security incidents.



Learn more at www.lvt.com/integrations .

Quotes:

“First responders address a diverse range of threats daily and deserve solutions that help them maximize their resources and enter any situation with a complete understanding of the risks involved,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO and CIO. “LVT services a wide range of customers, including retail, property management, education, logistics, hospitals, and more. All customers can now choose to enable law enforcement to view their cameras, helping to strengthen the safety of our communities. The intelligence and critical evidence gathering of LVT Units means first responders can respond to threats in real-time and successfully pursue and prosecute bad actors.”

“When an incident unfolds in real time, seconds and critical intelligence matters. By integrating LVT into the Axon Fusus platform, we're bringing more key assets into one centralized view—empowering businesses, security teams, and law enforcement to act quickly, share insights, and stay one step ahead,” said Chris Lindenau, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Axon Fusus. “As safety threats grow more sophisticated, connected public-private collaborations are key to protecting communities and creating safer cities.”

“Fusion platforms like Fusus are critical to real-time intelligence sharing between law enforcement and retail, “said Cory Lowe, Director of Research at the Loss Prevention Research Council. “The LVT Axon Fusus integration is a natural fit to provide real-time crime centers visibility when and where retailers and law enforcement need it.”



About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar-powered, and cellular/satellite-connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .